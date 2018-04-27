Momo Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department via email at ir@immomo.com or by mail at 20th Floor, Block B, Tower 2, Wangjing SOHO, No. 1 Futongdong Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100102, People's Republic of China.

Momo is one of China's leading mobile-based social and entertainment platforms. We enable users to establish and expand social relationships based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live videos, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. Our platform includes our Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools and services that we provide to users, customers and platform partners. We aim to offer our users an authentic social experience by encouraging them to provide detailed personal information on Momo. Leveraging our social interest graph engine and our analysis of user behavior data, we are able to provide users a customized experience based on their social preferences and needs. Momo users can maintain and strengthen their relationships through our private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, recreational activities such as live shows and gaming, as well as the offline social activities promoted on our platform. For more information, please visit http://ir.immomo.com.

