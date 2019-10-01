Monaco Better World Forum Presents a Day for the Caribbean and Amazon Rainforest During UN Global Climate Summit in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the United Nations Global Climate Summit 2019, The Monaco Better World Forum hosted on Sunday September 22nd in New York City a full day of conference, high level meetings, the screening of Jean-Michel Cousteau's movie, "Wonders of the Seas 3D"—narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and its annual gala with proceeds dedicated in support Ocean Futures Society and Green Cross Foundations.

Chief Raoni Metuktire, Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter Jazmine Grimaldi, Music producer Jerry Wonda, actress Kiera Chaplin, Jean-Michel and Simon Stiell (Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries of Grenada) are among the guests who attended the Gala dinner with Grenada selected as "Country of Honor", which was held at the Westin Hotel Grand Central.

During the Gala dinner in Westin Grand Central, Monaco Better World Forum awarded:

Best Commitment- Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries of Grenada - His excellency Simon Stiell

Best Achievement- Andrew Forrest – Chairman Minderoo Foundation

Best Commitment- Chief Raoni- Figure of the Amazon Rainforest

Best Achievement (posthumously)- Tribute to Kofi Annan with the presence of Kojo Annan

Best Renewable energy – Joby Weeks – CEO Zero Waste Group

About Monaco Better World Forum

Created by Founder and President Manuel Collas de La Roche in 2015, Monaco Better World Forum is a global platform of thought leaders and influencers committed to innovating the traditional thinking and standard approaches to humanitarian action, business innovation and environmental security.

Previous award winners and attendees include Nobel Laureates, Academy, Globe and Grammy Awards winners such as: Prince Albert II, Sharon Stone, Forest Whitaker, Wim Wenders, Jean Michel Cousteau, Mary J. Blige, Akon and Yann Arthus-Bertrand. MWBF is especially grateful to its sponsors OWC (macsales.com), Relight and 3.14 Cannes.

The Monaco Better World Forum: https://www.monacobwf.com/

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12791302

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Monaco Better World Forum

Related Links

https://www.monacobwf.com

