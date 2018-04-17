Money Smart Week® North Carolina to Offer Free Financial Education Programs for All Ages this April

Money Smart Week kicks off on April 21 at ImaginOn in Charlotte with a personal finance and budgeting theme. A financial literacy related story time for parents with children will be presented in the Spangler Library along with opportunities for adults to strengthen their money smarts. A variety of organizations will be present at the kickoff event to showcase various personal finance topics and activities for attendees of all ages. Organizations attending the ImaginOn kickoff event include Ally Financial, Regions Bank, College Foundation, Fidelity Investments, Commonwealth, State Farm, Jump$tart, Financial Planning Association (FPA) Charlotte, Sharonview Credit Union, North Carolina Council on Economic Education (NCCEE), and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Ally Financial is a National Sponsor of the Money Smart Week Kids Read program. The program is being piloted in libraries in Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. It is developed for children 5 – 8 years of age and offers free books and discussion guides for families who attend events.

The annual Money Smart Week® public awareness program was created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. It will take place in North Carolina for the third consecutive year, led by a planning team of businesses, financial institutions, schools, libraries, community organizations and government agencies throughout North Carolina. Ally Financial is the chair of the planning team in North Carolina.

"Ally Financial is proud to bring Money Smart Week to North Carolina again this year," said Alison Summerville, Business Administration Executive and Head of Corporate Citizenship at Ally Financial. "Advancing financial literacy in order to foster economic mobility is a key focus area for Ally Financial and we're pleased to join with other organizations in the common goal of bringing free financial education to the community. Through the various events during Money Smart Week, we hope we can help consumers learn to make smarter money choices and feel empowered over their personal finances and their lives in the future."

Money Smart Week began as a one-city program in Chicago and has grown to multiple cities in 46 states including North Carolina, with more than 3,800 events and 108,000 participants annually. Over 20 organizations will host a variety of events and programs across North Carolina and agencies will teach Ally Financial's Wallet Wise classes across Charlotte. A sampling of the topics covered include financial education for parents with children, retirement planning, identity theft and teen banking.

"We know that good financial habits start early in life. Research has shown that children who experience delayed gratification are much better at handling their finances as they become young adults," said Sandy Wheat, executive director of the North Carolina Council on Economic Education and Money Smart Week co-chairperson. "Our decision to hold our kickoff financial fair at ImaginOn provides a unique opportunity for parents with children to experience a fun array of personal finance activities designed to benefit all age groups."

Organizations participating in Money Smart Week in North Carolina include:

Ally Financial

Bank on Wayne

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

Fayetteville State University

Fidelity Investments

Fiscal Fitness Clubs of America

Forsyth County Public Library

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Henderson County Public Library

Iredell County Public Library

Junior Achievement of Central Carolina

NCCEE

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

PNC Bank

Regions Bank

Social Security Administration

TIAA

University of Illinois Extension & USFSCO

Extension & USFSCO Wayne County Public Library

Wilson County Public Library

YMCA

Consumers who are interested in finding out about classes in their area during Money Smart Week can visit www.moneysmartweek.org.

About Money Smart Week

Created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002, Money Smart Week® is a public awareness campaign designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances. This is achieved through the collaboration and coordinated effort of thousands of organizations across the country including businesses, financial institutions, schools, libraries, not-for-profits, government agencies and the media. Programming is offered to all demographics and income levels and covers all facets of personal finance. Partnering organizations will host their events April 21 - 28, 2018. For more information about events or becoming a partner, visit www.moneysmartweek.org.

