Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2018 - Leading Products in the Chimeric, Humanized, and Human Market

The report looks at the market in terms of regional markets and the competitive situation. Developments in regional markets are a major driver for the monoclonal antibody market. The report provides an overview of these markets, going beyond the U.S. market to discuss the Europe market and rest of world market, which largely includes the Asia Pacific markets including Japan.

Further, the report provides a competitor summary. It is no surprise that the early developers of monoclonal antibodies continue to be the leaders in the segment today. Some two decades ago, Abbott (with MedImmune), Johnson & Johnson (with Centocor) and Roche (with Genentech) launched three of today's leading mAb therapies.

Report Scope

Monoclonal Antibody Market by Structure, 2017 and Forecast 2022 (Chimeric, Humanized, Human, Others)

Leading Products: Chimeric Structure mAb Market, 2017-2022

Leading Products: Humanized Structure mAb Market, 2017-2022

Leading Products: Human Structure mAb Market, 2017-2022

Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target, 2017 and Forecast 2022 (TNF, CD20, HER2, VEGF, EGFR, PD-1, PD-L1, TNFSF11, IL12/IL23, IL17, IL6, Others)

Monoclonal Antibody Market by Indication, 2017 and Forecast 2022 (Autoimmune, Oncology, Neurological, Respiratory, Cardio/Blood, Infection, Other)

In terms of indication, the monoclonal antibody market is largely derived from treatments in the autoimmune and oncology segments, with other segments representing a smaller share of the market at the current time. By 2022, there is expected to be some shift in sales distribution to other segments.



Additional Market Scope



Rheumatoid Arthritis mAb Market, 2017-2022

Crohn's Disease/Ulcerative Colitis mAb Market, 2017-2022

Psoriasis mAb Market, 2017-2022

Other Autoimmune Disease mAb Market, 2017-2022

Cancer Treatment mAb Market by Type, 2017-2022 (Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, Lymphoma, Leukemia, Myeloma, Melanoma)

Top 10 Cancer Indicated Monoclonal Antibodies, 2016 and 2017 Sales

Multiple Sclerosis mAb Market, 2017-2022

Asthma mAb Market, 2017-2022

Macular Degeneration mAb Market, 2017-2022

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Monoclonal Antibody Markets by Structure



4. Monoclonal Antibody Markets by Target



5. Monoclonal Antibody Markets by Indication



6. Market Summary



7. Company Profiles



