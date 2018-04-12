Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2018 - Leading Products in the Chimeric, Humanized, and Human Market

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The " What's Trending in Monoclonal Antibodies (Market by Structure [Chimeric, Humanized], by Target [EGFR, TNF, HER2, CD20,PD-1, Other] and by Disease [Autoimmune, Oncology, Neurological, Other])" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report looks at the market in terms of regional markets and the competitive situation. Developments in regional markets are a major driver for the monoclonal antibody market. The report provides an overview of these markets, going beyond the U.S. market to discuss the Europe market and rest of world market, which largely includes the Asia Pacific markets including Japan.
Further, the report provides a competitor summary. It is no surprise that the early developers of monoclonal antibodies continue to be the leaders in the segment today. Some two decades ago, Abbott (with MedImmune), Johnson & Johnson (with Centocor) and Roche (with Genentech) launched three of today's leading mAb therapies.
Report Scope
- Monoclonal Antibody Market by Structure, 2017 and Forecast 2022 (Chimeric, Humanized, Human, Others)
- Leading Products: Chimeric Structure mAb Market, 2017-2022
- Leading Products: Humanized Structure mAb Market, 2017-2022
- Leading Products: Human Structure mAb Market, 2017-2022
- Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target, 2017 and Forecast 2022 (TNF, CD20, HER2, VEGF, EGFR, PD-1, PD-L1, TNFSF11, IL12/IL23, IL17, IL6, Others)
- Monoclonal Antibody Market by Indication, 2017 and Forecast 2022 (Autoimmune, Oncology, Neurological, Respiratory, Cardio/Blood, Infection, Other)
In terms of indication, the monoclonal antibody market is largely derived from treatments in the autoimmune and oncology segments, with other segments representing a smaller share of the market at the current time. By 2022, there is expected to be some shift in sales distribution to other segments.
Additional Market Scope
- Rheumatoid Arthritis mAb Market, 2017-2022
- Crohn's Disease/Ulcerative Colitis mAb Market, 2017-2022
- Psoriasis mAb Market, 2017-2022
- Other Autoimmune Disease mAb Market, 2017-2022
- Cancer Treatment mAb Market by Type, 2017-2022 (Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, Lymphoma, Leukemia, Myeloma, Melanoma)
- Top 10 Cancer Indicated Monoclonal Antibodies, 2016 and 2017 Sales
- Multiple Sclerosis mAb Market, 2017-2022
- Asthma mAb Market, 2017-2022
- Macular Degeneration mAb Market, 2017-2022
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Monoclonal Antibody Markets by Structure
4. Monoclonal Antibody Markets by Target
5. Monoclonal Antibody Markets by Indication
6. Market Summary
7. Company Profiles
- AbbVie
- Agensys
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals
- Amgen
- Aptevo Therapeutics
- AstraZeneca/MedImmune
- Bayer
- Biogen Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- CBT Pharmaceuticals
- Eisai
- Eleven Biotherapeutics
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- Genmab A/S
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Immune Pharmaceuticals
- InterveXion Therapeutics
- Johnson & Johnson
- MacroGenics
- Merck & Company
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Nordic Nanovector
- Novartis/Sandoz
- Oncternal Therapeutics
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Roche
- Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd
- Sanofi
- Shire PLC
- Takeda Oncology
- TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- TG Therapeutics
- Xencor
- XOMA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fl3xck/monoclonal?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monoclonal-antibodies-market-2018---leading-products-in-the-chimeric-humanized-and-human-market-300628866.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article