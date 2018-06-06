Monroe & Kent Brings Forward Technology Upgrade After Vendor Disappointment

Speaking about the technology initiative, Joshua Blacke, Vice President of Operations commented: "In late May, we decided to step up the change of technology platform from BigCommerce to Lightspeed to facilitate our ambition to become an omnichannel retailer."

"We had originally tabled this transition for Q4 of 2018 to coincide with the opening of our first furniture gallery, however BigCommerce grossly failed our brand over the critical Memorial Day trading period and this motivated us to bring forward our plans."

After extensively considering our options in late 2017, we decided to move forward with Lightspeed as the most robust, reliable and innovative solution available on the market.

Commenting further on the transition, Local Deals Group, Inc. Group Chief Executive Officer, Richard Eib said: "Brent Bellm and team over at BigCommerce have spent the last few weeks crowing about their $64 million round of funding that they closed with Goldman Sachs."

"Given the downtime that our brand suffered over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, it seems like they need to invest some of that money in better staffing their support function with people who are in the office over the holidays. After all, if your business is about hosting eCommerce stores, you probably should ensure you are adequately staffed at all times to appropriately address if a client store should go dark."

"Focusing on the positive, the paralysis of BigCommerce mobilized my team to build a total online and offline solution in 48 hours on Lightspeed technology. This ensured minimal down time and customer disruption."

"This is a testament to how fast the support team at Lightspeed worked with Monroe & Kent to bring forward our launch date, but more importantly speaks to the simplicity and power of the Lightspeed suite of tools. We're looking forward to a profitable and strong relationship with Lightspeed. We wish BigCommerce well and hopefully they will spend some of that money on improving the service they provide clients.

About Monroe & Kent

Monroe & Kent is a Princeton, New Jersey-based high end furniture and home decor retailer that sells to all 48 contiguous states via our online website - monroeandkent.com. Part of Local Deals Group Inc, an eCommerce and services company, Monroe & Kent combines a thoughtfully curated selection of furniture and home decor with attentive customer service and white glove delivery.

