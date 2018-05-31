Monroe & Kent Collaborates With W42ST Magazine On Pride Advert Campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Richard Eib, Chief Executive Officer said: "For June we wanted to do something different with our advertising, something which embraced the diversity of New York, one of our largest markets. With the help of the great team at W42ST magazine, we came up with the House Proud concept."

House Proud recreates the Pride flag, using furniture and decor in various shades to make up each of the stripes of the flag.

Phil O'Brien, the publisher of W42ST, said: "Hell's Kitchen is one of the biggest gayborhoods in New York City, so it's important that our Pride issue reflects that diversity. We're immensely excited about our collaboration with Monroe & Kent, who shared our vision to create a fun, colorful campaign that shows support for our friends in the LGBTQ community."

In further support of Pride month, Monroe & Kent has committed to donating 5% of gross sales of its own label brand of home furnishings and decor through the month of June, to the Ali Forney Center, a Non-Profit LGBTQ center that works with homeless youth.

The June issue of W42ST magazine, featuring the House Proud Monroe & Kent advertisement, is available on May 31.

About Monroe & Kent

Monroe & Kent is a Princeton, NJ based high end furniture and home decor retailer that sells to all 48 contiguous states via our online website - monroeandkent.com. Part of Local Deals Group Inc, an eCommerce and services company, Monroe & Kent combines a thoughtfully curated selection of furniture and home decor with attentive customer service and white glove delivery.

About W42ST magazine

W42ST takes Manhattan's fastest growing, most exciting, genuinely cool 100 blocks and distills them into an indispensable, highly collectable, 25,000 distribution print and digital magazine. Every month it brings the people, places, and happenings into the hearts, homes, and minds of the hard-working, cultured, colorful New Yorkers who share its passion for this neighborhood it is proud to call home: Hell's Kitchen.

