Monroe & Kent Relaunched With Focus On Home Furniture And Decor

As part of today's relaunch, a number of new services are being introduced to improve the customer experience including:

Complimentary online design consultations, with in-home consultations available in New York , Chicago , Atlanta and Los Angeles .

, , and . White glove delivery service including the in-home unpacking and basic set-up of furniture items and removal of packaging.

"Shop the look" - Staged rooms to inspire customers, along with all of the items featured in the photographs, in one convenient place to shop.

30 Day Love It or Return It ™ guarantee available on all purchases (terms & conditions apply).

Designer discount for accredited design professionals.

Introduction of on-site live chat and extended customer service hours, now available 10am to 8pm EST Monday through Friday .

Speaking on the relaunch, Richard Eib, Chief Executive Officer of Local Deals Group commented: "Monroe & Kent had a very successful run as a women's fashion store. After introducing a home category to the store in late 2017, we took the decision to transform the site to a pure play home furniture & decor store to capitalize on the increasing popularity of shopping for these items online.

With this relaunch we are investing heavily in providing our customers with quality products, supported by competitive pricing and excellent service."

Monroe & Kent relaunches today with a broad range of products for living, dining, bedroom and office.

Local Deals Group Inc is an American eCommerce group that operates webstores specializing in fashion and home. Founded in 2017, the company retails to all 48 contiguous States, in addition to the United Kingdom and Australia.

