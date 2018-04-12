Montgomery County Police Department Rolls Out Axon Fleet In-Car Cameras to 900 Patrol Vehicles

Montgomery County Police Department (MD): 900 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 1,800 cameras, with Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and 900 Axon Signal Vehicle units

Milwaukee Police Department (WI): 260 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 520 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and 260 Axon Signal Vehicle units

Police Department (WI): 260 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 520 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and 260 Axon Signal Vehicle units Reno Police Department (NV): 340 Axon Body 2 cameras and 152 Axon Signal Units with five years of Evidence.com on the TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

Concord Police Department (CA): 154 Axon Body 2 cameras and 67 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 134 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan

Police Department (CA): 154 Axon Body 2 cameras and 67 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 134 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan Concord Police Department (NC): 130 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 260 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on TAP with 130 Axon Signal Vehicle units

Police Department (NC): 130 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 260 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on TAP with 130 Axon Signal Vehicle units Washoe County Sheriff's Office (NV): 150 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on TAP with 150 Axon Signal Vehicle units

Sparks Police Department (NV): 118 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and 22 Flex 2 cameras on TAP

Rosemont Department of Public Safety (IL): 150 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com for 100 cameras and three years of Evidence.com or 50 cameras on unlimited storage with TAP, 27 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 54 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on TAP and 27 Axon Signal Vehicle units

Newnan Police Department (GA): 35 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 70 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com services on TAP and 35 Axon Signal units

Baltimore City Police Department (MD): Extended Axon Body 2 camera contract by 2.5 years with additional TAP coverage

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 201,500 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 198,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Axon, Axon Body 2, Axon Fleet, Axon Interview, Axon Network, Axon Signal, Evidence.com, Smart Weapons, TASER, the "Delta Logo," and "Protect Life," are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business.



Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.axon.com/safeHarbor.cfm



For investor relations information please contact Andrea James via email at IR@axon.com.

CONTACT:

Sydney Siegmeth

VP Communications

Press@Axon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montgomery-county-police-department-rolls-out-axon-fleet-in-car-cameras-to-900-patrol-vehicles-300628618.html

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

http://www.axon.com

