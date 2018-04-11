Monthly Class 8 Truck Auction Results Better than Expected, Finds J.D. Power

February Class 8 retail depreciation was on the high side of expectations

Aggressive retail pricing on multiple-unit packages was increasingly common

Medium-duty segments dropped unexpectedly

Higher volume is a likely factor

Chris Visser, senior commercial truck analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services, said, "Year-over-year, trucks 4 to 6 years old that were sold in the first quarter of the year brought 19 percent more money than the same period a year ago. The year-over-year gains are encouraging, but the returning supply of late-model trucks expected throughout the year should keep depreciation near our 2 percent per month estimate."

Download the free February 2018 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders; Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

J.D. Power recently acquired NADA Used Car Guide (now J.D. Power Valuation Services), which is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

Media Inquiries

J.D. Power Valuation Services

202-826-4029

Media.relations@jdpa.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monthly-class-8-truck-auction-results-better-than-expected-finds-jd-power-300628325.html

SOURCE J.D. Power

Related Links

http://www.jdpower.com

