Moodys Gartner Tax Law LLP rejects allegations in John Anthony Castro $247 million lawsuit

"We unequivocally reject any allegation of wrongdoing made by Mr. Castro in the formal complaint in this lawsuit which he has yet to serve," said Roy Berg, Director of US Tax Law at Moodys Gartner. "We also reject each disparaging accusation in Mr. Castro's press release, which links to his complaint."

Mr. Castro is not licensed to practice law by any state bar in the United States, a fact he admits in his Texas complaint. Our firm (and several other parties) pointed this out to the Florida State Bar in 2016. Subsequently, the Florida State Bar sent a letter to Mr. Castro on July 18, 2016, instructing him to cease and desist from identifying himself as an attorney with an office in Florida. Mr. Castro claims he does not need to be a member of any state bar in order to hold himself out as an "International Tax Attorney."

Moodys Gartner is not alone in being targeted by John Anthony Castro. He and his firm Castro & Co. filed lawsuits against nine other individuals and companies in 2018 including Georgetown University, the Internal Revenue Service, and Fidelity Brokerage Services, claiming inter alia, defamation or tortious conduct.

We place great value on our reputation for honesty, integrity and transparency and will take all necessary measures to protect it.

About Moodys Gartner

Moodys Gartner provides Canadian and US tax advisory, planning and compliance services for individuals and businesses with interests on either side of the Canada-US border, no matter where they live in the world.

With offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Buffalo, our Canadian and US tax lawyers, Chartered Professional Accountants and Certified Public Accountants work together to deliver Canadian and US tax advisory and planning including corporate and personal, estate and trust planning, tax dispute resolution, tax compliance and value-added tax services.

