Mopar Celebrates 10 Years of Express Lane Service With New Facility in Virginia

Mopar is celebrating a decade of operation for the brand's fast, convenient Express Lane service. First introduced in 2008, Express Lane offers oil changes, tires, vehicle inspections and more. The brand marked the 10-year milestone during the grand opening of a new Express Lane facility in Pulaski, Virginia.

The Pulaski Motor Mile Express Lane is the latest of more than 1,850 enrolled Express Lane stores around the globe, located in more than 30 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, among others. More than 1,200 Express Lane facilities are operational in the U.S. alone, with over 200 added in the U.S. since 2016.

More than 9 million vehicles were serviced in 2017 at Express Lane stores in the U.S. alone. All makes and models — not just FCA vehicles — are welcome at Express Lane locations, which feature two technicians simultaneously servicing each vehicle.

"Fast. Convenient. Efficient. These three words define our modern lifestyle and Express Lane's mission over the last 10 years," said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA. "As the needs and expectations of our customers around the world continue to evolve, so do we. It doesn't matter if you need service in the U.S., Japan, Argentina or Italy, Express Lane offers consistent, top quality customer care around the globe."

The celebration of the 10-year milestone at the grand opening of the Pulaski location calls attention to a growing number of stand-alone Express Lane facilities, which provide customers additional service points beyond the standard FCA US dealership footprint. The 11,500-square-foot, 10-service-bay Pulaski facility features a format geared toward creating a rich and comfortable environment for customers and serves as a potential blueprint for future stand-alone Express Lane stores.

A large reception canopy provides customers a covered area to pull up for service, while the lobby is brightened with large windows facing outside. Inside, a window also looks into the service bay, enabling customers to view their vehicle while it's being serviced. The comfortable lobby features upscale coffee-shop styling and amenities.

"We've seen very positive feedback and demand from our customers with the Express Lane service we offer at our dealership location, so it made sense to open a new stand-alone facility," said David Hagan, owner of the Pulaski Express Lane, as well as the Shelor Motor Mile FCA US dealership, located about 25 miles away in Christiansburg, Virginia. "We're honored that the Pulaski Motor Mile can serve as the gold standard for future Express Lane locations."

Also attending the Pulaski grand opening ceremony along with Gorlier and David Hagan was Matt Hagan, star driver of the Mopar Express Lane Dodge Charger R/T Funny Car in National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) drag racing competition. Matt, a two-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion (and David Hagan's son), lives nearby on his cattle ranch in Christiansburg.

"For me, Express Lane isn't just a logo I carry on my race car, it's a brand that's part of my family's business, as you can see," said Hagan, who has carried Express Lane branding on his Dodge Charger R/T Funny Car for most of his 10-year career in the NHRA. "We've won championships and many races while carrying the Express Lane banner, and I'm proud to help my father expand the brand by opening up a new Express Lane basically right in our hometown."

Express Lane: Quick Facts

10: Years in operation

Years in operation 30+: Countries offering Express Lane service

Countries offering Express Lane service 30+: Items checked as part of free Express Lane vehicle inspections

Items checked as part of free Express Lane vehicle inspections 1,200+: Operational Mopar Express Lane stores (U.S.)

Operational Mopar Express Lane stores (U.S.) 1,850+: Enrolled Mopar Express Lane stores (Global)

Enrolled Mopar Express Lane stores (Global) 2008: First Mopar Express Lane introduced

First Mopar Express Lane introduced 9 million+: Vehicles serviced at U.S. Express Lanes alone in 2017

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Mopar is the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA US LLC vehicle brands. Mopar parts are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles, offering a direct connection that no other aftermarket parts company can provide. Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com.

