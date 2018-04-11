More Diagnostics, Inc. Signs an Agreement with Emery Pharma

"We are very pleased to team with Emery Pharma as our partner in maintaining the highest level of quality and integrity of our products and collaborate with us the on-going development of new products," commented Endre Vargha, CEO of More Diagnostics.

About More Diagnostics

Founded in 1993, More Diagnostics is the leader in providing immunosuppressant assay controls to diagnostic equipment OEMs, hospitals and laboratories with worldwide distribution channels. Keeping with More's commitment for delivering reliable quality controls, the company has developed a stable liquid whole-blood Cyclosporine control that became the standard for the industry. Located on the Central Coast of California, the Company is fully certified; FDA and CMDCAS licensed, ISO 14385 certified including the CE Mark.

About Emery Pharma

Emery Pharma is an FDA registered, DEA licensed and cGMP/GLP compliant contract research & development organization focused on supporting mid-size biotech, pharma, synthetic fuel, agro chemistry, and novel battery technology. Located in Alameda, CA, Emery Pharma's experienced chemists and biologists, utilize modern, qualified equipment for a large variety of studies, including NMR, LCMS, Prep-HPLC, ICPMS, stability, dissolution, litigation support, expert witness and consulting services. The team also has significant experience and capabilities in medical chemistry, biological screening, and formulation development.

