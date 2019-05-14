More Than 8,000 March across NYC, Marking 20 Years of Suppression and Resilience in China

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 16th, more than 8,000 Falun Gong practitioners and supporters from over 30 countries will hold a rally and march across Manhattan to celebrate World Falun Dafa Day as well as commemorate those who have suffered brutal persecution inside China for the past 20 years. [i]

The parade will be broadcast around the world and into China via satellite to demonstrate to people living inside China how a free society such as the United States embraces those of any peaceful practice and faith, particularly Falun Gong. Therefore, the organizers are encouraging New Yorkers who work and live in the surrounding area of the parade path to come out and support the parade. "The presence of New Yorkers at this event will be an inspiration to millions currently living under the Chinese communist regime and who remain at risk of arbitrary detention, imprisonment, torture and even death in custody," says Falun Dafa Information Center spokesman, Mr. Erping Zhang.

The parade organizers are also encouraging people to take photos – at the parade or wherever you may be – and share them with your social media community using the hashtag #IAmWithFalunGong.

The event will begin with a large group meditation and rally in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza in front of the United Nations from 9am – 11am. Falun Gong practitioners and supporters will then march down to 42nd Street and westward across Manhattan to 11th avenue.

The parade will run from 11am - 2pm. Great photo op!

Background:

In the 1990s, Falun Gong became widely popular across China and was endorsed by the government. One hundred million people were practicing Falun Gong by 1999. But that July, a few leaders of the Chinese Communist Party launched a violent campaign to "stamp out" the peaceful practice because they viewed its popularity as a threat to the regime's control.

May 16th Activity Summary

9am – 11am : Rally at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza in front the UN headquarters.

Rally at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza in front the UN headquarters. 11am – 2pm : Grand parade of approximately 8,000 participants, from 2nd Avenue and 42nd Street across Manhattan to 11th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Contact:

Gail Rachlin 917-757-9780 or email: gail.rachlin@gmail.com

Carrie Hung 917-319-0219 or email: carrie.hung.nyc@gmail.com

NOTE: Gail and Carrie will be at Bryant Park between 11:30am and 1:30pm if you would like to speak with them in person.

[i] The Wall Street Journal, Ian Johnson, "Death Trap: How One Chinese City Resorted to Atrocities to Control Falun Dafa"

SOURCE Falun Dafa Information Center

