Morehouse School of Medicine Envisions MLK Jr.'s Dream with Youth S.T.E.A.M. Event

Nearly 300 5th-12th grade students from Atlanta's underserved communities are expected to attend the day's events, which include workshops on robotics, coding, film production, art therapy, music production and science. The workshop sessions will expose students to a variety of career paths in government, mental health, entertainment, and medicine. Students will also participate in alumni-led tours of the Atlanta University Center campuses.

"We shouldn't be asking young people, 'Are you going to college?' We should be asking them, 'Where are you going to college?' We need to tap into young minds that are bursting with creativity," says Sharon Rachel, MA, MPH, Deputy Director, Kennedy-Satcher Center for Mental Health Equity in MSM's Satcher Health Leadership Institute.

Organizational sponsors of the event include MSM's Kennedy-Satcher Center for Mental Health Equity, the Robert J. Brown Leadership Academies, Technology for the Future, the National Black and Latino Council, Gateway Construction Company, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Veteran's Affinity Group, 100 Black Men of North Metro, Inc., U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the "Dear Grief" Series with Dr. Cheneé L. Gilbert, and the A.C.T.I.O.N. Network of Atlanta.

About Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM)

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation's leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists, and public health professionals. In 2011, MSM was recognized by Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation's No. 1 medical school in fulfilling a social mission. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care.

Morehouse School of Medicine is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master's degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit www.msm.edu or call 404-752-1500.

