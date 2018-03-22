Morehouse School of Medicine Hosts Nobel Prize Winner with New Endowed Lectureship

Dr. Chalfie is the co-recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the introduction of GFP as a biological marker. He is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Columbia University.

"We are truly honored Dr. Chalfie will join us for this historic moment at Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and look forward to the continuation of this lectureship as we advance neuroscience research at MSM and inspire neuroscience education in the community," said Sandra Harris-Hooker, Ph.D., Vice President and Executive Vice Dean at MSM.

The Drs. Peter and Marlene MacLeish Endowed Lectureship honors two long-term MSM faculty members. It was established in 2017 thanks to initial start-up funds from Zach Hall, Ph.D., and Julie Ann Giacobassi.

Both lectures will take place in the National Center for Primary Care Auditorium on MSM's campus, located at 720 Westview Dr., Atlanta, GA 30310.

