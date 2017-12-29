Morning Technical Insight on These Gold Stocks -- Comstock Mining, Asanko Gold, Randgold Resources, and Agnico Eagle Mines

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Comstock Mining

Virginia City, Nevada headquartered Comstock Mining Inc.'s shares jumped 11.43%, finishing Thursday's trading session at $0.39. A total volume of 777,308 shares was traded. In the last month, the stock has advanced 2.63%. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 15.18%. Moreover, shares of Comstock Mining, which operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.47.

On December 26th, 2017, Comstock Mining announced that Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO, will present at the 2018 Global Chinese Financial Forum, Vancouver Conference on January 20th, 2018, in British Columbia, Canada. Gasperis will also present at the 2018 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st, 2018' and January 22nd, 2018 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

Asanko Gold

On Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Asanko Gold Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.01 million shares, and ended the session 3.35% higher at $0.67. The stock has gained 1.75% in the last one month. The Company's shares are trading 13.97% below their 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Asanko Gold, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties, have an RSI of 52.62.

On December 11th, 2017, Asanko Gold announced that a putative class action securities lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the Company and several executives has been dismissed. The lawsuit, claiming that the Company made alleged misstatements or omissions in a technical report and a press release relating to its mineral resources estimates, was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice by lead plaintiff on November 21st, 2017.

Randgold Resources

Shares in St. Helier, Channel Islands-based Randgold Resources Ltd closed at $97.54, climbing 0.04% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 203,167 shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.49% in the last one month and 27.77% since the start of this year. The stock is trading 3.59% and 4.01% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Randgold Resources have an RSI of 61.92.

On December 05th, 2017, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Toronto, Canada headquartered Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd's stock ended 0.83% higher at $46.33 with a total trading volume of 874,266 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.52% in the last one month, 1.58% over the previous three months, and 10.31% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.60% and 0.85%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company have an RSI of 67.40.

On November 30th, 2017, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sell' to 'Neutral'.

On November 30th, 2017, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sell' to 'Neutral'.

On December 21st, 2017, Agnico Eagle Mines ("AEM") announced that it has agreed to acquire all of the Canadian exploration assets of Canadian Malartic Corporation ("CMC"), including the Kirkland Lake and Hammond Reef Gold projects (the "Transaction"). CMC is a corporation 50-50 owned and operated by AEM and Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana"). The Transaction is being structured as an asset deal, whereby AEM will acquire all of Yamana's indirect 50% interest in the Canadian exploration assets of CMC, giving AEM 100% ownership of CMC's interest in the assets on closing of the Transaction.

