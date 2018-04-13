Morning Technical Insight on These Staffing & Outsourcing Services Stocks -- Korn/Ferry, ManpowerGroup, Paychex, and Robert Half

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on KFY, MAN, PAYX, and RHI which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com scans four Staffing and Outsourcing Services stocks, particularly: Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY), ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN), Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI). The Staffing sector, a key pillar of the global marketplace, offers significant support and flexibility to employers, whether it is through temporary and contract staffing, search, and permanent placement services, or outsourcing. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Korn/Ferry International

Los Angeles, California-based Korn/Ferry International's shares rose slightly by 0.95%, finishing Thursday's trading session at $53.14. A total volume of 197,263 shares was traded. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 5.54% and 26.70%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have gained 69.72% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.45% and 31.39%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Korn/Ferry, which together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.17.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $59 per share.

On April 09th, 2018, Korn/Ferry International (KFY) announced that Lorraine Hack has joined the Firm as a senior client partner in its Technology practice. Hack joins from a global executive search firm, where she was a member of its Technology and Consumer practices. She is based in KFY's New York office. Get the full research report on KFY for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KFY

ManpowerGroup

On Thursday, shares in Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based ManpowerGroup Inc. recorded a trading volume of 281,738 shares. The stock ended the session 1.44% higher at $116.40. The Company's shares have gained 16.32% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.33% below its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of ManpowerGroup, which provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and Asia/Pacific Middle-East region, have an RSI of 50.95.

On April 03rd, 2018, research firm Barclays downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal Weight' to 'Underweight' while revising its previous target price from $130 a share to $115 a share.

On April 04th, 2018, ManpowerGroup announced plans to release its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on April 20th, 2018. Management will discuss the results that same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A live webcast will be accessible on the Company's website. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on MAN, click to register at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MAN

Paychex

Shares in Rochester, New York headquartered Paychex Inc. closed at $61.65, slightly down 0.03% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.90 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.99% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.70% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Paychex have an RSI of 44.28.

On March 20th, 2018, Paychex announced that, for the second consecutive year, the American Business AwardsSM (ABA) has honored the Company with a bronze medal for Customer Service Department of the Year as a part of its Stevie® Awards program. Presented annually by the ABA, the Stevie Awards is widely considered among the US' top honors for sales and customer service.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Sector Perform', with a target price of $63 per share. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on PAYX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PAYX

Robert Half International

Menlo Park, California headquartered Robert Half International Inc.'s stock ended 1.13% higher at $58.92 with a total trading volume of 585,536 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.61% over the previous three months and 28.25% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.44% and 12.71%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Robert Half have an RSI of 55.26.

On April 05th, 2018, Protiviti, a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half International, announced that according to a benchmarking study released by the Company and ISACA, IT security and privacy, IT governance and risk management, regulatory compliance, emerging technology, and cloud computing are the key issues impacting IT audit plans in 2018. The seventh annual survey of more than 1,300 chief audit executives, internal audit professionals, and IT audit vice presidents and directors worldwide found that most audit plans for 2018 are impacted by the challenge of cybersecurity. Get the full research report on RHI for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RHI

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-staffing--outsourcing-services-stocks----kornferry-manpowergroup-paychex-and-robert-half-300629451.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities