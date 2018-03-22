Morning Technical Insight on These Telecom Services Stocks -- AT&T, CenturyLink, Pareteum, and Verizon Communications

www.wallstequities.com/registration

AT&T

Dallas, Texas-based AT&T Inc.'s shares saw a slight decline of 0.94%, finishing Wednesday's trading session at $36.00. A total volume of 17.28 million shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.63%. Moreover, shares of AT&T, which provides communications and digital entertainment services, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.97.

On March 09th, 2018, AT&T and Time Warner filed a pre-trial brief with the United States District Court for the District Court of Columbia for United States of America v. AT&T Inc., DIRECTV Group Holdings, LLC, and Time Warner Inc. The pre-trial brief may be viewed under the "Latest Updates" section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $42 per share. Get the full research report on T for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=T

CenturyLink

On Wednesday, shares in Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink Inc. recorded a trading volume of 10.10 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.62% higher at $16.35. The Company's shares are trading 6.79% below their 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of CenturyLink, which provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the US, have an RSI of 35.84.

On March 12th, 2018, CenturyLink announced that Bill Bradley, Senior Vice President - cyber engineering and technology services, has been named a member of the Louisiana cybersecurity commission. The commission, established in December 2017 by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, includes 15 appointed members who are tasked with coordinating cybersecurity efforts among state governmental agencies, local governments, tribal governments, public and private companies, academic institutions, and others.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $17 per share. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on CTL, click to register at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CTL

Pareteum

Shares in New York-based Pareteum Corp. closed at $3.35, rising 17.54% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 10.90 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 5.77 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 62.62% in the last month, 123.33% over the previous three months, and 186.32% over the past year. The stock is trading 45.87% and 146.30% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Pareteum, which provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally, have an RSI of 77.33.

On March 16th, 2018, Pareteum announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on March 27th, 2018, to discuss its 2017 financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2017. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on TEUM at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TEUM

Verizon Communications

New York City, New York headquartered Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock ended 0.86% lower at $47.28 with a total trading volume of 11.05 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 2.68%. The stock, which through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide, has an RSI of 31.70.

On March 06th, 2018, Verizon Communications' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on May 01st, 2018, to Company shareowners of record at the close of business on April 10th, 2018.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $58 per share. Know more about VZ in our free research coverage at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VZ

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-telecom-services-stocks----att-centurylink-pareteum-and-verizon-communications-300618093.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

