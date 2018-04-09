Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Nine U.S. Funds; Upgrades Seven Funds; Downgrades Seven Funds in March 2018

In March, Morningstar's Manager Research Group assigned new ratings to nine funds. In addition, analysts upgraded ratings for seven funds, downgraded ratings for seven funds, affirmed ratings for 149 funds and two target-date series, and placed ten funds under review.

As of March 31, 2018, Morningstar analysts had assigned a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold to 156 unique U.S. funds, a Silver rating to 325 funds, a Bronze rating to 595 funds, a Neutral rating to 695 funds, and a Negative rating to 19 funds. Morningstar Medalists currently account for approximately 6 percent of unique mutual funds available for sale in the United States and 60 percent of assets under management. Morningstar's manager research analysts rate approximately $11.4 trillion of U.S. investor assets, or approximately 68 percent of total investor assets in the United States.

The following Morningstar Analyst Rating changes occurred in March 2018:



Previous Morningstar

Analyst Rating Current Morningstar

Analyst Rating New Ratings



Fidelity Equity Dividend Income None Neutral Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary None Neutral Goldman Sachs Satellite Strategies None Neutral McDonnell Intermediate Municipal Bond None Neutral Neuberger Berman Core Bond None Neutral RiverPark Short Term High Yield None Neutral T. Rowe Price International Concentrated Equity None Bronze T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock None Bronze T. Rowe Price Concentrated Equity None Bronze





Upgrades



AIG Flexible Credit Negative Neutral Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core Neutral Bronze Fidelity Advisor International Growth Bronze Silver Fidelity China Region Neutral Bronze Fidelity Equity-Income Neutral Bronze MFS Global Equity Silver Gold T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Neutral Bronze





Downgrades



BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Bronze Neutral Broadview Opportunity Silver Bronze Columbia Acorn International Bronze Neutral DFA Emerging Markets Silver Bronze Franklin Mutual Quest Silver Bronze iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Bronze Neutral iShares MSCI Japan ETF Bronze Neutral





Under Review



Columbia Floating Rate Bronze Under Review Vanguard CA Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Silver Under Review Vanguard CA Long-Term Tax-Exempt Silver Under Review Vanguard High-Yield Tax-Exempt Silver Under Review Vanguard Intermediate -Term Tax-Exempt Silver Under Review Vanguard Long-Term Tax-Exempt Silver Under Review Vanguard Limited-Term Tax-Exempt Silver Under Review Vanguard NY Long-Term Tax-Exempt Silver Under Review Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Silver Under Review Wells Fargo Asset Allocation Neutral Under Review

A list of the Analyst Ratings for 149 U.S. funds and two target-date series that Morningstar affirmed in March is available here.

A summary of last month's Morningstar Analyst Rating changes for U.S. funds is available on Morningstar.com in the latest Fund Spy: Medalist Edition here.

Morningstar launched its Analyst Rating for funds and Global Fund Reports in December 2011. Morningstar Medalists—Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-rated funds—are funds that analysts determine are likely to outperform their peer groups and/or relevant benchmarks on a risk-adjusted basis over a market cycle of at least five years. The differences between the positive ratings indicate the level of the analyst's conviction in a fund's future performance. Analysts arrive at a rating through an evaluation of five key pillars: People, Process, Parent, Performance, and Price. The Analyst Rating methodology for mutual funds is available here and for ETFs here.

To view a complete list and supporting analysis for Analyst Ratings for U.S. funds, please visit www.morningstar.com. Premium Members have access to a Morningstar Medalists screener, where users can sort funds by Morningstar Rating, Morningstar Analyst Rating, Fund Family, Manager Tenure, Expense Ratio, and other metrics. Morningstar's Global Fund Reports, in-depth research reports that include a wealth of data and analysis, are available in Morningstar DirectSM, the company's web-based global investment analysis platform for institutional investors, and in Morningstar OfficeSM, a global practice and portfolio management solution for advisors.

Morningstar has approximately 120 manager research analysts worldwide who cover approximately 4,450 funds. The company provides data on approximately 228,400 open-end mutual funds, 10,700 closed-end funds, and 14,700 exchange-traded product listings as of Dec. 31, 2017.

