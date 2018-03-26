Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for February 2018

Morningstar's report about U.S. asset flows for February 2018 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

International equity was the leading category group in February with $22.8 billion in flows overall, with majority of the inflow going to passive funds. Taxable bond saw inflows of $5.2 billion , the smallest for the category since November 2016 .

in flows overall, with majority of the inflow going to passive funds. Taxable bond saw inflows of , the smallest for the category since . January's flows across all category groups totaled $128.1 billion . In contrast, February's total amounted to a negative $7.7 billion .

. In contrast, February's total amounted to a negative . The Morningstar Categories with the highest inflows in February were foreign large blend, intermediate-term bond, and ultrashort bond, with respective inflows of $14.3 billion , $8.2 billion , and $5.0 billion . Large blend landed on the bottom-flowing list in February and high-yield bond experienced outflows for the fifth consecutive month.

, , and . Large blend landed on the bottom-flowing list in February and high-yield bond experienced outflows for the fifth consecutive month. Among top U.S. fund families in February, American Funds was the leader in active flows with a $2.2 billion inflow. On the passive front, Vanguard continued to be the top fund family, with inflows of $13.1 billion , compared with January's $30.4 billion .

inflow. On the passive front, Vanguard continued to be the top fund family, with inflows of , compared with January's . The active fund with the highest inflow was Fidelity Series Investment Grade Bond, which has a Morningstar Quantitative Rating™ of Bronze, at $1.7 billion . T. Rowe Price U.S. Treasury Long-Term, with a Quantitative Rating of Silver, and Oakmark International, with a Morningstar Analyst Rating ™ of Gold, followed with inflows of $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion , respectively. Silver-rated iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF was the leader on the passive front with $6.9 billion of flows in February.

. T. Rowe Price U.S. Treasury Long-Term, with a Quantitative Rating of Silver, and Oakmark International, with a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold, followed with inflows of and , respectively. Silver-rated iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF was the leader on the passive front with of flows in February. On the bottom-flowing list in February, Bronze-rated T. Rowe Price New Income had the highest outflows on the active side, $1.7 billion . Passive funds with the largest outflows included SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Institutional Index, two iShares ETFs, and a SPDR high-yield bond ETF.

