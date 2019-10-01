Morningstar's Third Annual Health Savings Account Study Shows Progress But Also Room for the Industry to Lower Fees and Improve Transparency

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today published its third annual study assessing 11 of the most prominent Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) available to individuals. Morningstar evaluated the providers' success in responding to two different use cases: as an investment account to save for future medical expenses and as a spending account to cover current medical costs. The study found that while the industry has shown progress over the past year, there's still room for providers to lower fees, simplify investment menus and account rules, and boost transparency to make it easier to compare providers.

"As high-deductible health plans have surged in popularity over the last decade, so have HSAs, with total assets surpassing $60 billion as of mid-2019. Despite the industry's growth, it can be hard for investors to choose an HSA given the lack of transparency and the industry's frequently changing landscape," said Leo Acheson, associate director of multi-asset and alternative strategies at Morningstar. "As the HSA market further matures and competition heats up, the onus will be on providers to re-examine fees, bolster investment line-ups, and simplify and improve plan features. The industry got a fresh reminder of that in the past year when Fidelity entered the market with its own HSA, emerging as a clear winner for both spenders and investors."

Highlights from the study include:

The best providers for HSA spenders and investors: On the strength of rock-bottom fees, strong investment options, and first-dollar investing, Fidelity is the best all-around HSA provider for both spenders and investors. For HSA spenders, Lively is the second-best choice, as it doesn't levy fees and offers reasonable interest rates. For HSA investors, The HSA Authority and Bank of America are the next best picks, with each account boasting solid fund lineups and below-average fees.

The overall assessment for each provider is listed below.

HSA Provider Overall Assessment as

Investing Account Overall Assessment as

Spending Account Bank of America Positive Negative Fidelity Positive Positive Fifth Third Negative Neutral Further Neutral Negative HealthEquity Neutral Neutral HealthSavings Administrators Neutral Negative The HSA Authority Positive Positive HSA Bank* Negative Neutral Lively** N/A Positive Optum Negative Neutral UMB Bank Negative Neutral

*HSA Bank is Morningstar, Inc.'s HSA plan provider. **Lively didn't receive an investing account assessment because it doesn't have an investment menu, only brokerage window.

To view the report, including the complete assessment for the 11 providers, please click here. An article on Morningstar.com summarizing the report's findings is available here.

Methodology

Morningstar's manager research analysts evaluated HSA providers available to individuals, as opposed to those offered through employers, where fees can vary based on a number of factors. The analysts assigned Positive, Neutral, and Negative scores to various criteria, and aggregated those scores to reach an overall assessment for each provider as both an investing account and spending account. When evaluating HSAs as a spending account, Morningstar considered three main components: maintenance fees, additional fees, and the interest rates offered on investors' checking accounts. When assessing the merits as investment accounts, Morningstar considered five components of HSAs: investment menu design, quality of investments, price, investment threshold, and performance. The spending and investing account analyses focused only on each provider's account that offers FDIC insurance.

