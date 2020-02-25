Morocco Telecoms (Fixed, Mobile) Market Study, 2020: Connections, Revenue, Traffic, Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share
Feb 25, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Morocco Telecoms Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Morocco's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue, and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
This report includes information on the following companies:
- inwi
- Maroc Telecom
- Orange
Data Coverage
The report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated in January 2020 to include 3Q 2019 data. Metrics include the following:
Fixed Telecoms Market
Connections
- voice
- broadband (split by access technology: DSL and BFWA)
- dial-up Internet
Revenue
- service revenue: total, as a percentage of GDP and per capita per month
- retail revenue ('spend')- for voice, dial-up Internet, broadband, DSL, FTTB/LAN Ethernet, BFWA and business network services
Traffic
- fixed-originated minutes
- fixed-originated minutes of use per active connection per month
Operator-level metrics/market share
- broadband subscribers by major broadband operators (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)
Mobile Telecoms Market
Connections
- total and penetration
- split by prepaid and contract; handset and broadband; and 2G
Revenue
- service revenue, total and split by prepaid and contract; as a percentage of GDP; per capita per month; voice, non-voice, P2P messaging, and content and data (for handset-based service revenue); and mobile broadband
- ARPU, total and split by: prepaid and contract; and handset voice and non-voice services
- data revenue (and as a percentage of service revenue)
Traffic
- mobile-originated minutes
- mobile-originated minutes of use per active connection per month
Operator-level metrics/market share
- active subscribers (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)
