Morocco Telecoms (Fixed, Mobile) Market Study, 2020: Connections, Revenue, Traffic, Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Morocco's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue, and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

This report includes information on the following companies:

inwi

Maroc Telecom

Orange

Data Coverage



The report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated in January 2020 to include 3Q 2019 data. Metrics include the following:

Fixed Telecoms Market



Connections

voice

broadband (split by access technology: DSL and BFWA)

dial-up Internet

Revenue

service revenue: total, as a percentage of GDP and per capita per month

retail revenue ('spend')- for voice, dial-up Internet, broadband, DSL, FTTB/LAN Ethernet, BFWA and business network services

Traffic

fixed-originated minutes

fixed-originated minutes of use per active connection per month

Operator-level metrics/market share

broadband subscribers by major broadband operators (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)

Mobile Telecoms Market

Connections

total and penetration

split by prepaid and contract; handset and broadband; and 2G

Revenue

service revenue, total and split by prepaid and contract; as a percentage of GDP; per capita per month; voice, non-voice, P2P messaging, and content and data (for handset-based service revenue); and mobile broadband

ARPU, total and split by: prepaid and contract; and handset voice and non-voice services

data revenue (and as a percentage of service revenue)

Traffic

mobile-originated minutes

mobile-originated minutes of use per active connection per month

Operator-level metrics/market share

active subscribers (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)

