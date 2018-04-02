MorphoWave™ by IDEMIA Recognized in Three Categories in the Nail to Nail Fingerprint Capture Challenge

A major breakthrough for fingerprint acquisition, MorphoWave™ is an innovative solution capturing fingerprints in high speed and without contact of any capture platen surface resulting in a frictionless "end user" experience. The MorphoWave™ contactless device competed against other contact and contactless capture devices, achieving outstanding performance between speed, rolled tenprint matching accuracy and latent print matching accuracy. Not only do the results further confirm contactless fingerprint device provide a superior capture speed, MorphoWave has achieved performance close to traditional contact fingerprint capture devices in terms of enabling biometric matching accuracy. MorphoWave™ was the only contactless device ranked in the top 3 for rolled print and latent print matching accuracy categories.

"It is an honor for IDEMIA to receive these awards from IARPA," said Ed Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Identity & Security, N.A. "The recognition of MorphoWave™ in three categories demonstrates our technology leadership in contactless fingerprint captures. IDEMIA's commitment to research and development that address our customers' needs remains our driving force."

Nail-to-nail fingerprint, often referred to as 'rolled', captures the entire fingerprint from one edge of the fingerprint nail bed to the other. According to the IARPA website, the goal of the N2N Fingerprint Challenge is to drive enhancement in live and forensic biometric fingerprint recognition by improving nail-to-nail rolled fingerprint capture technology and the elimination of a human operator to roll the fingerprints. The existing rolled fingerprint capture process required a trained operator who holds and physically 'rolls' the subjects fingerprints over a surface to ensure that the capture prints are sufficient for tenprint and latent print comparison purposes.

