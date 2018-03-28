Mortgage Servicing License Application Period Opens April 1

"Already, more than 100 companies and law firms have asked about the licensing requirements as well as compliance with new regulations," said Wiessmann. "Our goal is to help ensure these companies understand the rules under which they are expected to operate and help them navigate Pennsylvania regulatory structures."

Mortgage servicers can apply for a license through the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS): https://mortgage.nationwidelicensingsystem.org.

The department's FAQs can be found online: http://www.dobs.pa.gov/Businesses/Non-Bank%20Licensees/Mortgage%20Licensees/Pages/Mortgage-Servicer-FAQ%27s.aspx

The deadline for licensing applications is June 30, 2018. Wiessmann noted that companies servicing a Pennsylvania mortgage without applying for a license by the deadline will be considered unlicensed and subject to enforcement action.

Anyone with questions about license and the application process can email the department at mortgageservicing@pa.gov.

The Department of Banking and Securities uses NMLS to manage mortgage licensees. Through NMLS, companies can apply for, amend, and renew licenses conveniently and safely online. Businesses can connect to the department through Facebook and Twitter, or subscribing to the department's newsletter.

