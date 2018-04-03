MortgageHippo Picks Matic for Integrated Homeowner's Insurance That Helps Lenders and Consumers Save Money

By integrating with Matic, MortgageHippo makes it easy for borrowers to secure the homeowner's insurance required for a residential mortgage loan closing at a competitive price. Matic uses loan and property data furnished by MortgageHippo to determine precisely how much coverage is needed, then scans the market to compare policies from multiple top-rated carriers.

"Consumers want suitable homeowner's insurance at a fair price — but comparison shopping is difficult and time-consuming," said Ben Madick, COO of Matic. "Meanwhile, it takes loan processors about an hour of effort and a day or two in turnaround time per loan to verify a policy and update the closing disclosure. Matic eliminates the pain on both sides of the equation. Borrowers get a great policy at a great price, and lenders improve their bottom line by compressing a two-day process into two minutes."

"Matic delivers an exceptional consumer experience and gives mortgage lenders a real edge when it comes to lending efficiency and borrower conversion," said Valentin Saportas, CEO of MortgageHippo. "We're proud to partner with a company that exemplifies MortgageHippo's commitment to helping top-producing loan teams future-proof their organizations with early access to the best tech solutions in today's market."

MortgageHippo customers who are interested in enabling Matic can reach out to their account manager to turn on the integration.

About Matic

Matic is a technology-driven insurance agency focused on helping lenders and loan officers better integrate homeowner's insurance into the lending process. By using loan application information and first-of-its-kind technology, Matic provides homebuyers multiple policy options within seconds, helping loan officers close their loans faster. Matic delivers the most trusted, affordable insurance policies available thanks to its partnerships with a diverse network of insurance carriers. Today's borrowers expect a digital home-buying experience, and Matic gives them the digital insurance experience to match. For more information, visit http://matic.com or follow Matic on LinkedIn.

About MortgageHippo

MortgageHippo works with lenders to devise and implement their digital mortgage strategies using its borrower-centric digital lending platform. The MortgageHippo platform allows lenders to deliver a modern borrowing experience, improve borrower conversions, significantly reduce origination costs and integrate with other innovative technologies. MortgageHippo's platform is fully customizable to lender preferences and configurable to lenders' workflows and processes. For more, visit https://www.mortgagehippo.com.

