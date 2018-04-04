Moseley Architects Receives 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Moseley Architects' President Stewart D. Roberson credits this achievement to the firm's clients and talented designers. "We are fortunate to work with so many clients who recognize that energy efficient buildings can be functional, affordable, and beautiful all at the same time. We applaud their commitment and the dedication of our project teams to arrive at design solutions that meet these needs."

Moseley Architects has designed more than 3.7 million square feet of Designed to Earn the ENERGY STAR buildings for seventeen different clients over the past decade, representing an estimated greenhouse gas emissions reduction equivalent to removing 1,900 vehicles from the road. The firm is one of only two commercial architecture firms to ever be recognized with the prestigious Partner of the Year award.

Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation, congratulated Moseley Architects and this year's other award recipients, saying, "The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions."

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Moseley Architects

Moseley Architects provides comprehensive architecture, engineering, interior design, high-performance design, and construction administration services to clients worldwide. In a multi-disciplinary studio setting, they strive to enrich communities by collaborating with local governments, public schools, colleges and universities, correctional institutions, and private sector clients. Founded in 1969 in Richmond, Virginia, Moseley Architects footprint includes offices in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. More information can be found at www.moseleyarchitects.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

CONTACT:

Lisa Demmel

ldemmel@moseleyarchitects.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moseley-architects-receives-2018-energy-star-partner-of-the-year-award-300624301.html

SOURCE Moseley Architects

Related Links

http://www.moseleyarchitects.com

