Motion Controller Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Motion Controller Market: Overview

This report provides an analysis of the global motion controller market for the period from 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information.



The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the motion controller market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are expected to influence the market's growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth in terms of revenue in US$ Million and in terms of volume in thousand units across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



Global Motion Controller Market: Trends and Opportunities

Global motion controller market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as rising demand for plant automation to achieve greater equipment efficiency, increased throughput and optimized process accuracy. The global market is being dominated by Asia Pacific owing to prominent growth of several end-use industries in the developing economies such as India, China, and Taiwan.



Moreover, Japan dominated the regional as well as global market in terms of both revenue and volume in 2016. Moreover, growing demand for Smart Factory fueled by Industry 4.0 in Europe and increasing foreign direct investments in Asia Pacific countries is anticipated to contribute towards the growth of global motion controller market.



Global Motion Controller Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides the value chain analysis and key market indicators for the motion controller market.



The motion controller market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.



Global Motion Controller Market: Segmentation

Motion controller market is segmented by type of axis, technology, product, end-use industry and region. By type of axis, motion controller market has been further classified into multi axis and single axis motion controller.



On the basis of technology, motion controller market is segmented into general motion controller, and CNC motion controller. On the basis of product, the global motion controller market is further classified as PLC based, standalone and PC based motion controller. Based on end-use industry, motion controller market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, metal and mining, food and beverages, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and others (plastic and rubber, textile, etc.). Among these, semiconductors and electronics, and food and beverages are the key industries supplementing the growth of motion controller market around the globe.



Global Motion Controller Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the motion controller market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.



Some of the major players in the global Motion Controller market are: ABB Ltd, Allied Motion Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Fuji electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, National Instruments, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider electric, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



The global motion controller market has been segmented into:



Motion Controller Market, by Type of Axis

Multi Axis

Single Axis



Motion Controller Market, by Technology

General Motion Controller

CNC Motion Controller



Motion Controller Market, by Product

PLC Based

Stand Alone

PC Based



Motion Controller Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Semiconductor and Electronics

Metal and Mining

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Plastic and rubber, Textile, etc.)



Motion Controller Market, by Geography:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Hungary

Czech Republic

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



