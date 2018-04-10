"I developed my idea to help others and to minimize the time motorists wait on the side of the road," said the inventor. The ROAD SIDE, PROBLEM INDICATOR, ASSISTANT allows a clear and concise message to be displayed to approaching motorists. It enhances safety by making the stopped vehicle more noticeable. This will, in turn, allow assistance to be rendered in a timely manner and thus minimize roadside delays. This device is adaptable to various makes and model of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis SALES office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MIS-304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motor-vehicle-roadside-assistance-device-invented-mis-304-300626014.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

