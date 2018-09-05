Motorcycle Infotainment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023: Major Vendors are HARMAN International, Garmin, TomTom, Bosch, Continental & Polaris Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global motorcycle infotainment system market is projected to generate revenues of around $323 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 14% during 2017-2023.







This market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of unit shipment values during the forecast period.







The rapid economic growth, availability of easy financing, and brand awareness across countries in APAC such as India, China, and Japan will encourage players to expand their businesses to these markets. The integration of electronics such as collision avoidance systems, infotainment, connected systems, and drive-by-wire technologies will boost the adoption of these systems in the market.







The global motorcycle infotainment system market is driven by the availability of cheap labor, favorable business environment, government subsidies, and abundance of resources in emerging nations. The integration of collision avoidance systems, infotainment, connected systems, and drive-by-wire technologies will boost revenues in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global motorcycle infotainment system market by product, application, and geography.







Motorcycle Infotainment System Market - Dynamics







The growing demand for premium motorcycles across emerging markets will drive the growth of the global motorcycle infotainment market. The rapid economic development, increase in per capita income, and availability of lucrative financing options is enabling consumers to invest in premium motorbikes in the developing markets. Leading manufacturers such as Bosh and Continental are investing in making safety electronics affordable for end-users in the global market.







The launch of these initiatives will augment the growth of the global motorcycle infotainment market. Some of the safety electronics used by motorcycles are traction control, cornering ABS, active/semi-active suspension, and laser lights and HUD systems. The introduction of vehicle to vehicle technology supports short-range communication technology to exchange location, speed, heading, braking mode, and other information with nearby vehicles. These systems will help avoid a collision and increase the adoption of advanced technologies in the global motorcycle infotainment market. Recently, in 2017, Bosch announced a prototype vehicle-to-vehicle communication system.







Motorcycle Infotainment System Market - Segmentation







This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, application, and geography. Motorcycle segment dominated the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. The growing demand for premium trikes is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. The government initiatives to promote passenger safety will drive the demand for innovative systems in the global market. The baby boomers section that has an immense passion for riding trikes is the largest end-users in this segment in the global motorcycle infotainment system market.







The OEM segment occupied over 3/4th of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period. The growing demand for wear-and-tear and crash-relevant parts is driving the growth of this segment in the global market. Revenues related to digital services are expected to increase three-fold during the forecast period. The launch of innovative aftermarket products with advanced features is gaining immense popularity in the motorcycle infotainment system market.







Motorcycle Infotainment System Market - Geography







The global motorcycle infotainment system market by geography is categorized into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. North America dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on pollution is encouraging end-users to opt for green and sustainable technology in the North American market.







The abundance of natural resources and availability of cheap labor is creating the manufacturing hub in the global market. The government agencies are facilitating the setting up of world-class manufacturing hubs and aiding to attract higher investments in the APAC motorcycle infotainment system market. China is emerging as one of the leading countries in the automotive market.







Key Vendor Analysis







The global motorcycle infotainment system market is diverse and the level of competition among the players varies across regions. APAC is among the most competitive region in the global market. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and growing demand for premium products is creating lucrative opportunities for leading vendors in the APAC market. The OEMs are leveraging rapid advancement in technologies to sustain the intense competition in the market. The key players are competing on the basis of prices and product differentiation to gain a larger global market share. The economic development in Latin American and Middle Eastern regions will encourage companies to expand their businesses to these regions in the global market.







Market Dynamics







Market Growth Enablers





Rising interest in adventure riding

Increasing penetration of premium motorcycles in emerging markets

Shifting of manufacturing from developed to developing countries

Changing taste of millennials to shape luxury market

Market Growth Restraints





Declining sales of premium motorcycles

Rising labor cost in emerging markets

Contraction of profit margins due to stringent safety and emission norms

Market Opportunities & Trends





Increasing rate of electrification of motorcycles

Increasing use of safety electronics

Introduction of vehicle-to-vehicle technology in motorcycles

The major vendors in the global market are:

HARMAN International (Samsung)

Garmin

TomTom International

Bosch

Continental AG

Polaris Industries

Key Topics Covered:







1 Research Methodology







2 Research Objectives







3 Research Process







4 Report Coverage







5 Report Assumptions & Caveats







6 Market at a Glance







7 Introduction







8 Market Dynamics







9 Value Chain Analysis







10 Market Landscape







11 Market by End-User







12 Market by product







13 Geographic Segmentation







14 North America: Motorcycle Infotainment System Market







15 Europe: Motorcycle Infotainment System Market







16 APAC: Motorcycle Infotainment System Market







17 Latin America: Motorcycle Infotainment System Market







18 MEA: Motorcycle Infotainment System Market







19 Competitive Landscape







20 Key Company profiles







