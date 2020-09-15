Motorcycle Sport-Touring Association Changes Hands

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first organized motorcycle sport-touring event format, The Motomarathon, has changed owners. Founder John Metzger has turned over the reins to long-time associate, Routemaster and veteran motor officer John Bossolt. The Motomarathon Association moves from the Colorado Rockies to the New York Adirondacks, and will retain its original format developed over more than 30 years of organized group riding that compresses as many twisty and scenic roads as possible into a four-day motorcycle sport-touring vacation.

Motomarathons have been run in virtually every popular riding area in America, from the Rocky Mountains to the California Coastal Ranges and Pacific Northwest, from the Ozarks to the Great Smokies, and from the Great Lakes to New England.

Routes are designed by local experts and kept secret until the evening before each day's ride. Participants complete a series of self-recorded checkpoints, photographing their badge numbers at designated landmarks to validate their completion of the route. These checkpoints are recorded by the Motomarathon Association for event, annual and lifetime standings.

After a Coronavirus-induced hiatus, the next event will be held in the New York State Adirondacks region June 1-4, 2021, and a second event later in the 2021 season, further south in the Great Smoky Mountains.

"The pandemic is forcing a recreational revolution," said Metzger. "Crowd-based pastimes have been upended, and long-distance motorcycle sport-touring may be one of the purest forms of individual recreation that can be shared with others, but with virtually zero contact. More than ever, Motomarathon is the best vacation, and no one is better qualified to take over the Association than John Bossolt."

Metzger, author of two books on the subject –

Meditation by Motorcycle and Motorcycling Through Midlife – will continue as an advisor.

For more information, see Motomarathon on Facebook . Contact: John Bossolt, (973) 951-7606; or, John Metzger, [email protected] , 303-641-1062.

SOURCE METZGER ASSOCIATES

