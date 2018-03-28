Mount St. Mary's 5'5" Junior Robinson Competing in College Slam Dunk Championship

A four-year starter, Robinson has thrilled Mount fans with a highlight reel that includes scoring 23 points, including the go-ahead basket, with 1:29 remaining, in the Mount's 67-66 victory over New Orleans in the NCAA First Four in 2017 as well as leading the Mountaineers in the 2017 tournament's first round when the Mount outplayed No. 1 seeded Villanova in the first half of their matchup. In 2017-18, Robinson posted one of the top seasons in Mount history. A photo of Robinson shooting well over a leaping 6'7" opponent went viral on the university's Facebook page in December, securing nearly 2,500 engagements; the Mount Maniacs student section went wild when Robinson broke away for a slam dunk in a nationally televised game on January 25; and ESPN's Kevin Connors featured Robinson on his KC's Mid-Major Minute in February.

Robinson posted one of the top seasons in Mount St. Mary's history this year. The 5'-5" guard was named the Northeast Conference (NEC) Player of the Year, becoming just the second player in Mount history to earn NEC Player of the Year honors. He led the NEC and is currently 14th in the nation in scoring at 22.0 points per game while he finished second in the conference with 4.9 assists per game. Robinson scored 20 or more points in a game on 23 occasions this year, currently the fifth-most in the nation.

With 703 points this season, Robinson moved into third on the Mount St. Mary's all-time scoring list with 1,872 career points. His 703 points are the second-most in a season in Mount history, joining legendary players Jack Sullivan, John O'Reilly, Chris McGuthrie and Fred Carter as the only players to score 600 or more points in a season. Those four are the only Mount players to have their number retired.

Robinson is the second player at the Mount to earn NEC Player of the Year honors, joining McGuthrie who won the award in 1995-96. Robinson was also named First Team All-NEC, becoming the sixth player in Mount history to earn First Team All-NEC honors, joining Elijah Long (2016-17), Jeremy Goode (2008-09; 2009-10), Gregory Harris (1998-99), Riley Inge (1995-96) and McGuthrie (1994-95; 1995-96) as the only Mount players to earn First Team All-NEC honors. He was named NEC Player of the Week on five occasions this year, tying the conference record for most NEC Player of the Week awards in one season.

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second largest city. The university offers more than 40 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs. The Mount includes Mount St. Mary's Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.

