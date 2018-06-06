Moutai delegation visits the Embassy of China in New Zealand

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wu Xi said, "New Zealand is of strategic significance to us, as it was the first western developed country to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with China. China is New Zealand's largest trade partner. Last year, New Zealand signed a cooperation agreement in support of the One Belt, One Road initiative. That agreement has now entered the stage of specific planning. Learning that Moutai has entered overseas markets is definitely good news for us, and the Embassy of China in New Zealand will provide full support to Moutai's promotional efforts in New Zealand."

Deputy general manager of Moutai Group and chairman of Moutai's subsidiary Xijiu Zhang Deqin commented, "Moutai ranks first in terms of market capitalization and unit sales in the global liquor industry. Moutai achieved sales of approx. 76.4 billion yuan in 2017, with sales in international markets having surpassed 2 billion yuan. Moutai has experienced rapid growth in Australia and New Zealand, and its sales in the two countries are expected to exceed US$10 million this year. Moutai's success today could not have happened without the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China."

"Moutai Group is also committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities and contributing to the development of China. In 2017, Moutai paid 27 billion yuan in taxes. We buy sorghum from local farmers at four times the market price and actively respond to the government's appeal to industry to support local agriculture and engage in work that leads to poverty alleviation. Every year, Moutai spends heavily on public welfare. To cite a few examples, we invest 100 million yuan annually in the Kweichow Moutai - Pillars of the State, a large-scale public welfare education program, helping underprivileged students realize their dream of receiving a university education. At the same time, we invest nearly 100 million yuan every year to protect the ecological environment of the Yangtze River Economic Belt."

"Moutai belongs not only to its employees but also to China. As an inheritor of Chinese liquor-making techniques and traditional culture, we came to Australia and New Zealand with the aim of promoting both the Moutai brand and Chinese traditional culture locally. We hope to give more people an understanding of Moutai, Chinese national brands and Chinese culture."

