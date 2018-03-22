MOVE Guides Hires Susan Repo, Tesla's Corporate Treasurer And VP of Finance, As Chief Financial Officer

Repo comes to MOVE Guides from high-profile automaker Tesla, Inc. where she was Corporate Treasurer and Vice President of Finance. Among her many accomplishments during her five-year tenure with Tesla, Repo raised $11 billion of Tesla's capital in addition to other secondary financing arrangements. She also led Tesla's tax planning, large-scale business transformations, and acquisition of SolarCity. Her broad experience includes key financial positions at Juniper Networks, Agilent Technologies, KPMG LLP, and Ernst & Young LLP, among others.

"Throughout Susan Repo's impressive career, she has distinguished herself by creating critical strategic opportunities for the companies she has served," said Brynne Kennedy, MOVE Guides CEO and Founder. "Her passion for supporting the mission and performance of hyper-growth organizations will be an immense advantage to MOVE Guides as we execute a number of important customer-driven initiatives in 2018 and beyond."

"Susan Repo has a strong set of qualifications that are well suited for MOVE Guides' current stage of growth," noted Ravi Viswanathan, MOVE Guides board member and General Partner of New Enterprise Associates. "Susan faced a diverse array of challenges at Tesla and met them all admirably. MOVE Guides will benefit greatly from her range of expertise."

An executive with more than twenty years of international business experience globally, Repo's background has spanned both the financial and legal spheres. With Repo's appointment to CFO, MOVE Guides achieves gender parity across its executive team and continues its commitment to promoting diversity in leadership.

"MOVE Guides is an opportunity for me to contribute to a new and very exciting industry, one going through fundamental change," said Repo. "The way human capital is managed and deployed on a global scale is transforming how organizations work. MOVE Guides is at the forefront of this international shift. The implications of its business, from tax law and HR governance on the customer side to M&A and equity growth internally, are intriguing to me."

Repo serves on the Board of Directors of battery stewardship organization Call2Recycle, as well as board advisor to the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Beachheads, an economic development organization. She is an advisor and mentor with The NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center and has been a distinguished panel speaker and lecturer for the American Bar Association. Reporting to Kennedy, Repo will lead MOVE Guides' global finance, legal, business and sales operations organizations through strategic initiatives and transformation. Repo's appointment as Chief Financial Officer is effective immediately.

