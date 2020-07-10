Movie Theaters Plan to Reopen but Consumer Fears Over a Second Wave of COVID-19 may Hamper Market Recovery

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the entertainment industry "Movie Theaters Make Plans to Reopen Since the Outbreak of COVID-19"

Several movie theaters which closed to prevent the spread of the virus have announced plans to reopen in July. Recovery in the sector will depend on movie theaters being able to maintain safety standards such as reduced seating capacity and increased cleaning as well as consumer attitudes about returning to movie theaters. Some consumers may prefer to watch new releases on streaming services due to concerns about a second wave of the virus and studios may continue to feature new releases on these services if attendance at movie theaters is low.



Drive-in movie theaters, which had declined in popularity in recent years, have seen a resurgence as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Drive-in theaters have the advantage of allowing consumers to enjoy the cinema experience from the safety of their own car. Many drive-in theaters made adjustments in response to the outbreak such as reserving two parking spots for each car to maintain social distancing and encouraging consumers to order concessions online to eliminate queues.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Movie Theaters Make Plans to Reopen Since the Outbreak of COVID-19"

