Mower Maintenance: 8 Of 10 Millennials Don't Know It's Necessary

A simple air filter and oil change, along with using clean gas and fuel treatment, can help extend the life of your mower and ensure it starts when you need it to. But instead of staving off problems like difficult starting, rough running, poor performance and potentially costly repairs with regular maintenance, one-third of survey respondents said that they only perform these tasks if their mowers aren't working correctly.

The youngest survey respondents, those 20 to 37 years old, appeared to know the least about mower maintenance, with 28 percent reporting they didn't even know they were supposed to perform regular maintenance on their mowers. On top of that, another 11 percent said they didn't know how to maintain their mowers.

The ten-minute tune up

The tune up on a gas-powered walk mower can be completed in three simple steps and, in most cases, will only take a few minutes. That may surprise the two-thirds of millennials and more than three-quarters of Baby Boomers who said they think it takes more than 30 minutes.

Before you start your tune up, be sure to disconnect your spark plug wire and leave it disconnected for the entire tune up.

Step 1:

Change the oil.

Briggs & Stratton engineer Paul Leech calls oil the "lifeblood of the engine," so it's critical you change the oil each season to ensure the oil coursing through your engine is clean and free of debris that harms the workings of the machine. An oil removal kit makes this task simple and mess free.

Be sure to use an oil specially made for small engines on outdoor power equipment1. Always recycle old oil; most Briggs & Stratton dealers accept recycled oil.

You can skip an oil change altogether if you have a mower with Briggs & Stratton's Just Check & AddTM feature, which is specially designed so you never need to change the oil for the life of the mower – simply add when needed.*

Step 2:

Change or clean the air filter

These filters catch all kinds of dirt and debris, which can block air flow needed for your engine to run well. Typically, a walk mower engine has a paper or foam filter.

In either case, changing it is as easy as taking off the filter cover (you may need a screwdriver), removing the old filter and replacing it with a new one. There are some extra steps involved in preparing your new foam filter for use, so be sure to check your operator's manual or the new filter box for instructions.

Step 3:

Clean gas

Gas can go stale in as little as 30 days, and stale gas will keep your mower engine from running at its best. For gas that sits in a mower (or a gas storage can) the easiest way to prevent degradation is to use a fuel treatment. Briggs & Stratton advises that you use fuel treatment every time you fill your gas can.

Three simple steps will help keep your mower working at peak performance so you can take care of the work that you need to without worry that your mower will fail.

1 To learn what type and how much lawn mower oil to use, go to www.briggsandstratton.com/oilfinder.

*Regular maintenance still required. To see complete details, refer to your Operator's Manual. Briggs & Stratton standard warranty terms and conditions apply. Just Check & Add™ does not extend the warranty period.

See https://www.briggsandstratton.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for details.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard™, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mower-maintenance-8-of-10-millennials-dont-know-its-necessary-300618369.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation