Moxy Amsterdam Houthavens sails onto the scene with Land & Sea-inspired Coming Out party, celebrating the brand's docking in The Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TV personality Koen van Dijk, actress Holly Mae Brood and world-class Dutch DJ La Fuente were among the faces joining Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's experiential hotel brand, on Thursday when they hosted an irreverently nautical Coming Out Party to celebrate the brand's entrance to The Netherlands. Inspired by the city's waterways and the hotel's dockside location in the regenerated Houthavens area, a former lumber yard and still a working dock, the Moxy Crew lowered the gangplank and hosted around 400 guests who walked the plank and 'Played On' #atthemoxy.

Filmmaker Ari Fitz attends the opening of Moxy Amsterdam Houthavens, the brand’s first hotel in The Netherlands, along with Model Ralph Souffrant.

The party for Moxy Amsterdam Houthavens brought out the playful character of both Amsterdam and the Moxy brand through a series of Land & Sea-inspired experiences including 'playrooms' where guests were encouraged to leave their inhibitions at the door and indulge their rebellious side.

Land truly met sea in the entranceway where guests were invited to hop aboard a boat filled to the brim with Amsterdam's famous florals. In the 'Wet and Wild' adult-only pool party, the area was transformed into a secret satellite bar with Moxy lifeguards serving guests in the pool. Meanwhile, the 'Into the Woods' playroom lured guests into a lumberjack-inspired lair through a tunnel of branches and vines revealing a 'tableau vivant' immersive performance.

"Through bold programming and fun local partners that speak to the dynamism of the location, Moxy created an unforgettable party that spoke perfectly to modern travelers and the local creative community," said John Licence, VP Premium and Select Brands, Europe at Marriott International. "Amsterdam is renowned for its irreverent and playful spirit, making it an ideal destination for Moxy Hotels to make a splash."

DJ Wantigga got the party started with his electronic hip-hop tracks whilst headliner DJ La Fuente kept guests and local VIPs dancing into the early hours. Local distiller Bols served guests cocktails with cheeky Amsterdam twists including the Red Light Negroni, a nod to the city's risqué side, which was served in an actual light bulb.

Also unveiled at the party was the latest edition of #BlankCanvas, Moxy's global brand programme that calls on international emerging artists to submit works for the opportunity to debut their art at new Moxy hotels. Artist Kristel Steenbergen was on hand to present her winning mural – The Amsterdam Jungle. Kristel brings the bustling capital to life by illustrating the fashionable and modern culture of Amsterdam juxtaposed as a jungle. The design moves left to right, from day to night, to tell the story of a day in the life of the many personalities residing in Amsterdam, portrayed by different animals. For those looking for a lasting reminder of the #BlankCanvas mural and their Moxy experience, local tattoo parlour Ink District was on hand to ink guests with designs taken directly from Kristel's artwork.

"Amsterdam is a city that pushes boundaries—it's a city after our own heart as Moxy throws the traditional hotel rulebook out the window," said Vicki Poulos, Global Brand Leader, Moxy Hotels. "Our Coming Out party is our way of signaling to travelers and local Amsterdammers that when you come to Moxy, your experience will be a true flavour of the spirit and edginess of the city you are in."

Moxy's fun, inclusive and playful spirit is reflected in the combination of bold design and edgy style where communal engagement is at the center of the experience. The Moxy Amsterdam Houthavens experience kicks-off with a bright, airy and buzzing lobby. The full-service bar is the hub of activity in the lobby doubling as the hotel's physical check-in desk, where guests are greeted with a complimentary 'Got Moxy' cocktail upon arrival.

The Living Room is another center of activity, giving guests ways to work and play hard. Sealed concrete floors, walls lined with intriguing art referencing local culture creates a high-energy yet cozy space for fun gatherings, special events or cocktails. The hotel's event space on the top floor features panoramic views of the Houthavens dock yard and cheeky design touches.

The 24/7 B&F (Beverage & Food) self-service concept gives guests access to what they want, whenever they want it, in a smart and fun way. The Grab'n'Go station offers lots of options for food and drink including fresh juices, coffee, paninis, and salads.

Many of the 120 contemporary bedrooms have sweeping views of Amsterdam's famous waterways and offer a functional, flexible and uncluttered design as well as 43″ flat-screen TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, abundant USB ports, and MUK toiletries.

Guests looking to re-energize can head to the hotel's gym, The Athletic Club, offering everything from retro pink punching bags and gymnastic rings to modern fitness equipment as well as an array of training sessions led by experts in strength and conditioning, kickboxing, yoga, Pilates, and more. The Athletic Club also features a swimming pool, sauna and wellness centre.

Moxy Amsterdam Houthavens marks the brand's debut in The Netherlands. The Moxy brand continues to advance its strong presence with plans to expand into more than 40 new destinations in both fast-growing and established markets in Europe in the next three years, as well as multiple destinations in the U.S. and Asia.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the number of lodging properties the company may add in future years and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; and other risk factors that the company identifies in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K; any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply here. We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new experiential, design-driven, brand that debuted September 2014 in Europe and has since introduced locations in Berlin, New Orleans, the United Kingdom, Vienna, etc. A boutique-hotel concept for the modern traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a playful, spirited and fun guest experience. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moxy-amsterdam-houthavens-sails-onto-the-scene-with-land--sea-inspired-coming-out-party-celebrating-the-brands-docking-in-the-netherlands-300634556.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

