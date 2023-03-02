Moyi Tech Held Talk Panel with Ms. Jolyne Caruso, Divisional Vice Chairman of Global Wealth Management at UBS

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moyi Tech held a company panel talk on February 21, 2023, discussing the company's financial tecnlogloy products, services, and opportunities, as the company prepares for a new growth phase and expands its product offerings for multinational financial institutions. Minerva, a new proprietary infrastructure platform by Moyi, will enable the company to unlock new innovation in financial technology to better serve their valued clients in the world. Ms. Jolyne Caruso, Divisional Vice Chairman of Global Wealth Management at UBS, joined the discussion as guest speaker, along with Mr. Mark Wang, Director of Engineering at Moyi Tech, and Mr. Brad Sun, Head of Product Development at Moyi Tech.

We are in the middle of an explosion of choices in IT services, and innovative companies have a lot to navigate to deliver personalized and flexible solutions that fit within the needs of sophisticated financial institutions. Ms. Jolyne pointed out that in order to gain strategic advantages in the competitive quantitative business world, fintech companies should direct their research efforts in the client segmentation to develop a comprehensive understanding of the instrumentalities and channels for similar data and quantitative services, and locate the niche market that fits clients needs and the company's strategies. Mr. Brad Sun, who has extensive experience in quantitative research/trading and used to manage over 40 million dollars in the global market, discussed the acheivements Moyi has made through their current products and services, and commented that the quantitative data services in combination with AI technologies would be a major opportunity in the financial market.

The talk panel turned out to be very successful, as Moyi is unveiling Minerva, a new proprietary infrastructure platform that enables the company to unlock new innovation in financial technology. The launch of Minerva will help Moyi build customized solutions that better meet the needs of their sophisticated clients.

About Ms. Jolyne Caruso

Ms. Jolyne Caruso is currently a Divisional Vice Chair in UBS's Global Wealth Management Division and oversees their Family Office Consultants within Private Wealth Management. Jolyne has previously held senior management positions across equity sell side, alternative investments, and Advisory firms with a consistent focus on working with large family office clients. Jolyne has deep expertise in private market direct investments, impact investing, and founded and led a boutique investment bank and merchant bank that worked primarily with middle market privately held companies. She is also professor at Barnard College in Columbia University.

About Moyi Tech

Moyi Tech is a financial technology company that provides IT consulting services and automates financial market research and data analysis processes for our business clients. Moyi aims to help each client find and capture their unique opportunities and empower them with digital technologies so that they can run a purposeful business. Moyi's financial sector serves retail and institutional traders/investors to facilitate solid and efficient decision-making processes through its financial insights combined with cutting-edge data-driven technologies.

