MPOWERD Inc. Leadership Visits Puerto Rico Six Months After Hurricane Maria, Deploying More Than 80,000 Solar Lights with the Help of its NGO Partners

"There continue to be brownouts almost every day, even in San Juan. Imagine trying to re-establish your business without electricity," Co-founder John Salzinger reflects on his time in Puerto Rico. "Further out in the more rural region of Ciales, we met a thirteen-year-old boy who charges his Luci everyday before school so that he and his mother can have light each night in the one room of their home that still stands."

In 2012, MPOWERD created an inflatable solar light called Luci®, with the goal of making an affordable, clean energy product that people can use in any situation.

Through a multi-channeled effort, MPOWERD has deployed over 80,000 solar Luci lights in Puerto Rico, allowing people to return to some form of normalization of life. MPOWERD's work with Save the Children is a powerful example of how a solar light can fill a void when infrastructure is down.

"Our company offers both immediate and longer-term relief by providing reliable, waterproof, and durable inflatable solar lights to people in need," said CEO Seungah Jeong. "MPOWERD joined forces with incredible partners like All Hands, All Hearts—an organization focused on a smart response strategy to help speed up recovery after natural disasters. Together with our partners, we can help build resilience while preparing communities in Puerto Rico for future events."

Other notable NGO's that MPOWERD has worked with in Puerto Rico include; Rock Steady for Life, Oxfam International, The Humane Society, International Medical Corps, and C+Feel=Hope.

About MPOWERD: MPOWERD is a Brooklyn-based B Corp dedicated to making personal clean energy products that are innovative, easy to use and sustainable—in every sense of the word. We believe companies have the means and responsibility to empower as many people as possible, because we all have a stake in a brighter future. Our purpose is to provide everyone with access to affordable, quality, renewable technology, no matter where or how they live.

CONTACT: Camryn Walton, (303) 893-8608 ext 204, camryn@screamagency.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpowerd-inc-leadership-visits-puerto-rico-six-months-after-hurricane-maria-deploying-more-than-80-000-solar-lights-with-the-help-of-its-ngo-partners-300633813.html

SOURCE MPOWERD, Inc.

Related Links

https://mpowerd.com/

