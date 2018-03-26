MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report

"Earning this positioning again from Gartner is a true honor, because of their reputation and rigorous analysis and the accompanying recognition from our clients on our contribution to their success," said Kate MacNevin, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, MRM//McCann. "It substantiates for us that our focus on breaking new ground and creating the future through creativity, technology and data provides real value for our client partners around the world."

This digital marketing capabilities recognition comes amid a period of significant growth for the global customer relationship network from the business, reputation and creative perspectives. MRM//McCann, which last month was named Ad Age's 2018 Business-to-Business Agency of the Year, in 2017 won its first Cannes Lions Grand Prix as well as many other Cannes, Effie, One Show, Clio and Webby awards. It has also been recognized for its growth with new client partners, including GSK, BASF, Sunovion and Fannie Mae. Additionally, envisioning the expanded role that relationship marketing plays in all aspects of business and marketing, MRM//McCann introduced a series of innovative new strategic collaboration tools and analytics capabilities that have transformed the way they work with greater agility and new models.

Gartner Magic Quadrants are based on a rigorous, fact-based analysis backed up by a highly structured methodology. As described by Gartner, "Leaders possess deep, broad capabilities across all competencies, most notably related to strategic services (which include business strategy and digital business transformation skills). Leaders implement comprehensive, effective solutions that leverage sizable investments in creative talent and marketing technology. They invest their own R&D dollars to set market direction. As a result, Leaders are the providers to watch in the ongoing evolution and transformation of marketing in a digital world. Leaders maintain a viable business, regardless of the global economy. Leaders extend their client relationships far beyond marketing promotions, often appearing on competitive bids outside their primary sector (for example, management consulting, product ideation and product development requests for quotations). Leaders help their clients develop digital marketing platforms designed for systemic growth and scale; they do so by harnessing their own significant expertise implementing digital marketing programs driven by data and analytics."

You can access a complimentary copy of the full report here: http://www.gartner.com/reprints/mrm-worldwide---ny?id=1-4TSWCET&ct=180323&st=sg

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies," Jay Wilson, Lizzy Foo Kune, et al., 21 March 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of facts. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

MRM//McCann, named Ad Age's 2018 Business-to-Business Agency of the Year, is a leading customer relationship agency that helps brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency leverages the power of creativity, the beauty of data and the magic of technology to nurture, encourage and sustain strong relationships between brands and their customers – in turn, creating meaningful experiences for people, while driving business results. MRM//McCann is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a lead agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm-mccann.com.

