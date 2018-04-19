MRP Prelytix 2.1 Delivers Enhanced Analytics, Faster Ecosystem Integrations And Integrated Contact Acquisition

Built on and powered by Kx technology, incorporating the market-leading time-series database kdb+, that ingests big data and drives action through responsive algorithms, MRP Prelytix delivers high-performance streaming analytics and operational intelligence. In version 2.1, MRP fully upgrades Prelytix's user interface, designed to drive greater collaboration between marketing and sales with a more intuitive experience and functionality. Upgraded analytics allow client teams to more easily view insights such as customer intent signals and research activity, as well as review the results of multi-channel marketing and sales tactics.

"The MRP Prelytix 2.1 update was designed to optimize our clients' account-based marketing strategies through increased marketing and sales alignment," said Kevin Cunningham, MRP chief executive officer and president. "The analytics enhancements in Prelytix 2.1 facilitate faster action on predictive insights through the appropriate sales and marketing tactics, providing greater customer engagement and increased revenue."

In addition, MRP Prelytix 2.1 includes new segment builders, which integrate current and prospective customer account data into a unified view, giving sales teams a frictionless environment to layer predictive data into their searches. Additionally, the custom filters can be used to aid in prospect discovery with the ability to search for accounts by topic, revenue, vertical or location and then add them to integrated and automated marketing and sales tactics.

Prelytix 2.1 also comes with a next-generation integration layer that provides clients with the ability to more quickly integrate Prelytix with the rest of their marketing technology stack, including applications such as Salesforce, Eloqua, Marketo and many more. Within minutes, clients can easily leverage the power of Prelytix intelligence within these applications and upload their own first-party data and seamlessly layer it into Prelytix's account-based marketing score to generate highly personalized visualization of market demand.

MRP clients will automatically be upgraded to Prelytix 2.1. Learn more about Prelytix 2.1 by scheduling a demo.

About MRP

MRP provides predictive customer acquisition software and services. For 15 years, clients have relied on MRP to help them achieve their revenue goals by combining cutting-edge predictive analytics with a full suite of account-based marketing services to acquire new customers, faster. MRP has 10 offices, 550 employees and covers over 100 countries around the globe.

Visit http://www.mrpfd.com/ for more information.

About Kx

Kx is a division of FD, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries, including sales and marketing as evidenced by MRP's predictive analytics model.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

