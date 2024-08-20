In a major move following the acquisition, CEO Samuel Aziz Boubaous has announced the sale of LiveForeverHealth's Rejuva-Med division, which specializes in medical marijuana, to Franchise Surterra. This divestiture aligns with the company's focus on core areas of health and longevity science. The sale of Rejuva-Med will allow LiveForeverHealth to concentrate its efforts on developing cutting-edge therapies and wellness programs that extend healthy lifespans.

"We are excited to steer LiveForeverHealth into a future focused on innovative health solutions," said Samuel Aziz Boubaous. "The decision to sell Rejuva-Med is a strategic one, allowing us to dedicate more resources to our primary mission of longevity science. Franchise Surterra is well-positioned to take Rejuva-Med to the next level."

As part of the transaction, Franchise Surterra has appointed Dr. Scott Sokol and Dr. Victor Estevez as the new medical directors of Rejuva-Med. Both are renowned experts in the field of medical marijuana and bring a wealth of experience to the division.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sokol and Dr. Estevez to our team," said Matt Lowther, Regional Vice President of Franchise Surterra. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate in the medical marijuana sector."

The terms of the acquisition of LiveForeverHealth and the sale of Rejuva-Med were not disclosed. Both transactions are expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

MSA Capital's acquisition of LiveForeverHealth underscores the growing importance of longevity science and its potential to reshape the future of healthcare. As the global population ages, investments in health and wellness technologies are becoming increasingly critical to address the challenges and opportunities of an aging society.

**About MSA Capital**

MSA Capital is a global investment firm based in China, with a focus on investing in high-growth technology companies across various sectors, including healthcare, artificial intelligence, and consumer internet. With a diverse portfolio of companies worldwide, MSA Capital is dedicated to driving innovation and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

**About LiveForeverHealth**

LiveForeverHealth is a leading health and wellness company specializing in longevity science and anti-aging solutions. Through its advanced research and development efforts, the company aims to extend healthy human lifespans and improve overall well-being. LiveForeverHealth's innovative therapies and programs are designed to optimize health, prevent age-related diseases, and enhance the quality of life for individuals around the world.

**About Franchise Surterra**

Franchise Surterra is a prominent player in the healthcare industry, specializing in medical marijuana and innovative wellness solutions. With a commitment to advancing medical marijuana research and treatment, Franchise Surterra is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to high-quality care.

