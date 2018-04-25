Mt. Baker Housing Receives Grant, Adds Two New Staff Positions and Launches a New Program

The year started with the launch of MBH's new Community Engagement and Outreach Program. As part of the new program, Sameth Mell, Outreach & Resident Services Manager is now joined by their new Community Outreach Manager, Jevon Washington. The two co-manage the program as part of a robust effort by the organization.

Washington comes to MBH with a background in community outreach and theology. He holds a bachelor's in Theological Studies from Lancaster Bible College and a Master of Social Justice from Kilns College. Jevon has hit the ground running and is out in the community connecting with organizations in Southeast Seattle.

MBH has been awarded an $119,000 grant through the Department of Ecology to help facilitate the outreach and education of the community about the environmental cleanup of their innovative redevelopment project on the corner of South McClellan Street and Martin Luther King Jr Way South in southeast Seattle. The site has been unused for years due to solvent and gasoline contamination from the gas station and dry cleaner that used to be at this location.

The grant will be used to promote and facilitate community engagement in sustainability practices in the neighborhood. MBH will conduct environmental workshops for community members; manage technical working groups and host public meetings on the contaminated site cleanup and redevelopment, improvements to reduce vehicle use and related impacts in the community, and improvements to community waste reduction and recycling collection.

The organization has set the goal to become better aligned with the community so they can receive feedback and address any concerns that may arise as the project progresses. The grant will greatly help the organization meet this goal. Community meetings and workshops began earlier this year and will continue into 2019.

ABOUT MOUNT BAKER HOUSING

Founded in 1988 and celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Mt. Baker Housing aims to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Seattle by creating quality, affordable housing and supporting their residents. To date, they have developed – and now own and operate – seven low-income and affordable housing properties with nearly 350 units. For more information on Mt. Baker Housing, visit www.mtbakerhousing.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-baker-housing-receives-grant-adds-two-new-staff-positions-and-launches-a-new-program-300636477.html

SOURCE Mt. Baker Housing

Related Links

http://www.mtbakerhousing.org

