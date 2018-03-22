M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #4268699.

The conference call will also be webcasted live through M&T's website at http://ir.mandtbank.com/events.cfm.

A replay of the call will be available until Friday, April 27, 2018 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID # 4268699. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 7:00 p.m., April 16, 2018 on M&T's website at http://ir.mandtbank.com/events.cfm.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

