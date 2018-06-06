MTS Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (Nasdaq: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high performance test systems and sensors, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on July 6, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 22, 2018. This is MTS Systems Corporation's 146th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing hardware, software and services solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS's high-performance sensors provide controls for a variety of applications measuring motion, pressure, position, force and sound. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 30, 2017 and revenue of $788 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

 

