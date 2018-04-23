MTS Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems and sensors, today announced that it will release its second quarter results on May 7, 2018 after market close.  A conference call will be held on May 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). 

Participants may join the live conference call by calling toll free 800.289.0438 (international toll 1.323.794.2423) – referencing the conference pass code 4699933.

The conference call replay may be accessed by calling 888.203.1112 – referencing the conference replay pass code 4699933. The replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET following the call until 1:00 p.m. ET, May 15, 2018.

A transcript of the call can also be accessed from the MTS website at http://investor.mts.com. It will be available on May 9, 2018.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing hardware, software and services solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS's high-performance sensors provide controls for a variety of applications measuring motion, pressure, position, force and sound. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 30, 2017 and revenue of $788 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

 

