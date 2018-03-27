MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth

São Jose dos Campos is the Brazilian Aerospace and Defense hub located about 150 km from São Paulo. The new MTS Brazil Innovation Center is positioned in the Parque Tecnológico alongside facilities for several aerospace suppliers, universities, and industry leaders such as Embraer, Airbus and Boeing.

The Innovation Center features a demonstration laboratory, customer training center, transducer calibration room and an MTS Temposonics authorized repair center. Customers can visit the Innovation Center to see key test systems and components in use, including: MTS SilentFlo 515 Hydraulic Power Unit; MTS Landmark, Criterion and Exceed Test Systems; and the MTS AVX Video Extensometer. In the near future, the Innovation Center will be used to conduct specialized workshops on composites and plastics testing.

"This new Innovation Center is an example of our commitment to provide more local support to our Brazilian customers," says Dr. Jeffrey Graves, MTS President and CEO. "Together with our business partner, we are able to offer higher value services such as live product demonstrations, local calibration and repair options, and training classes in Portuguese. In addition, location within the Brazilian Aerospace and Defense hub provides MTS and our customers the unique opportunity to quickly interface with aerospace technology leaders in both private and public sectors to help accelerate industry growth."

MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 30, 2017 and revenue of $788 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.

