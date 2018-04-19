Mulholland Distilling's New World Gin, 100% Corn Vodka and American Whiskey Win Unanimous Double Gold and Silver Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mulholland Distilling, producer of Los Angeles' signature American Whiskey, New World Gin and 100% non-GMO Corn Vodka, announced it has won a unanimous Double Gold medal for its New World Gin at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, also earning Silver medals for its American Whiskey and 100% non-GMO Corn Gluten-Free Vodka.

The highly regarded competition was held at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco from April 13th-15th. Now in its eighteenth year, the SFWSC is the first comprehensive, annual international spirits judging ever held in the U.S. and is based on an exacting blind tasting procedure.

With over 2,200 spirits entered this year, the unanimous Double Gold medals are awarded to a very small number of entries and are the highest honor of the competition. The unanimous Double Gold medals are awarded to the spirits entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel and are considered the finest examples of their class in the world. Silver award recipients are also considered among the best examples in their categories, representing outstanding spirits that show finesse, refinement and complexity.

From founders Matthew Alper, native Angeleno and film industry vet, and Walton Goggins, award-winning actor, Mulholland Distilling is one of the first spirits companies from the city of Los Angeles since prohibition. Its premium portfolio reflects the vibrant, rich culture of L.A.

"Our New World Gin was created to engage and embrace everyone. It's who we are as people and as a company. We're so excited the SFWSC has honored us with this award," said Matthew Alper. "It embodies everything we're about and really sets us up for the rest of 2018 and on into 2019!"

This year, judges included master mixologists, sommeliers, spirits experts, authors and cocktail luminaries, including Anthony Dias Blue, Tony Abou-Ganim, Erik Adkins, Bridget Albert, Stephen Beal, Francesco Lafranconi, Steven Izzo and others. Mulholland Distilling spirits, along with other award-winning products, will be featured on the competition's website, www.sfspiritscomp.com.

Experience The Spirit of Los Angeles™ at www.mulhollanddistilling.com and @mulhollanddistilling.

About Mulholland Distilling

Los Angeles' Mulholland Distilling is a new spirits company specializing in American Whiskey, New World Gin, and 100% non-GMO Corn Vodka. Its goal is to keep the craft culture alive with traditional artisan spirits and to derive from those beginnings a line of historically rooted spirits with modern, local and mass-market appeal. Mulholland Distilling is proud to contribute to The Spirit of Los Angeles™.

