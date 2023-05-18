Multi-Functional Shift System for EV Drivetrains to be Presented at 2023 CTI Symposium USA

  • Amsted Powershift system will enable the next-generation of EV drivetrains
  • CTI Symposium USA will host the first-ever public presentation on Amsted's technology
  • Event is in Michigan May 24-25, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To enable a rapid, successful transition from traditional propulsion systems to the unique requirements of electric vehicle counterparts, the automotive industry needs a trailblazer for next-generation EV drivetrains. At the forefront is Amsted Automotive Group, which continues to develop functional, efficient, and cost-effective new EV propulsion system architectures that improve an EV's range. The latest ground-breaking technology that Amsted is revealing is a Multi-Functional Shift System for EV Drivetrains, improving overall vehicle dynamics and extending driving ranges.

John Jennings, Amsted Automotive Director of Innovation and eMobility, will present the company’s latest ground-breaking technology -- a Multi-Functional Shift System for EV Drivetrains, improving overall vehicle dynamics and extending driving ranges -- at CTI USA in Novi, MI on May 25, 2023. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive)
John Jennings, the Director of Innovation and eMobility at Amsted, will give the presentation on Multi-Functional Shift System for EV Drivetrains at 4:10 pm EST on May 25, 2023 at the 2023 CTI Symposium USA in Novi, Michigan. The technology will also be on display in the Amsted Automotive booth at CTI USA, booth number #D-1.

CTI Symposium USA's focus is on Carbon Neutral, Automotive Drivetrains & Infrastructure, with international experts in manufacturing and supply in attendance. The event is built around addressing challenges and solutions in electric drives, power electronics, battery systems, and more, and features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technical presentations.

About Amsted Automotive Group.
In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

