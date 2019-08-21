LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum producer Danny Wolf has released his debut album 'Night Of The Wolf' featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop including Lil Pump, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Ski Mask The Slump God, Yung Bans, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Key Glock, Ugly God, and rising artists WAV and Guwop Reign. In just under a day, the album rose to Apple Music's top 100 charts peaking at #84 overall, and also made the top 50 for the hip hop genre.

Listen to Night of the Wolf: https://notw.intgrl.co/ Multi-Platinum Producer Danny Wolf Releases Debut Album “Night Of The Wolf” Featuring Some of Hip Hop’s Most Influential Artists

The 22 year old hitmaker producer is a DACA recipient who grew up in Mexico City and stands with immigrants. He told Univision last year that Latinos cannot be scared in the Trump era and must instead be persistent in protecting their civil rights. He has also firsthand experienced family separation since his mother was displaced and had to return to Mexico City.

Since that interview, in about a year's time; Wolf has been awarded 8 RIAA certified platinum and gold plaques, aggregated over one billion streams on his music throughout Spotify and iTunes, and developed over a dozen independent artists into mainstream and commercial success.

Many of today's popular artists worked with him prior to having major level record deals like Lil Pump, Lil Xan, Lil Tecca, Juice Wrld, Lil Skies, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Yung Bans, iLoveMakonnen, his next door neighbor and childhood friend 6 Dogs and many others. Wolf worked on all these artists campaigns and sound development prior to their Instagram fame (many of which had under 20k followers), and little radio play nor multi-million dollar record deals at the time they met Wolf.

"Don't sleep on the little guy and the up-and-comer. This country and the DREAM Act have presented a lot of opportunities for me, and brought my dreams to life," he continued. "We've made something out of nothing time and time again, so I try my best to pay it forward in any way I can, supporting new talented independent artists is something I will always do."

Below is the track list for his first EP 'Night Of The Wolf', which was released this week and has gained a buzz through social media and streaming platforms from coast to coast with everyone from XXL to even Drakeo the Ruler posting it from behind bars. The album features many of the artists he has helped develop and will also include Lil Tecca's first single released since "Ransom" as well as the cult-favorite Lil Skies record "Feel The Vibe".

Danny Wolf - Night Of The Wolf

Tracklist

1. Never Stop (feat. Lil Pump)

2. Oh My Gawd (feat. Ski Mask The Slumpgod)

3. Whoa (feat. Ugly God & Key Glock)

4. Feel The Vibe (feat. Lil Skies)

5. Mavericks (feat. Lil Tecca & WAV)

6. Don't Want It (feat. Hoodrich Pablo Juan)

7. Wicked (feat. Yung Bans)

8. Slide Out (feat. Guwop Reign)

9. Rottweiler (feat. Hoodrich Pablo Juan)

Contact:

Sam Azar

424.253.4155

SOURCE Danny Wolf