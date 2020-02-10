Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Lizzo Performs Beachside for Chicago's 101.9 THE MIX

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "More lit than Grammys and SNL combined!", says three time Grammy award winning, Lizzo, after her playing an intimate, beachside show for 101.9 THE MIX Chicago listeners. The event was held poolside at the 5-Star Now Amber Puerto Vallarta luxury hotel, hosted by legendary radio personality Eric Ferguson's ("Eric in the Morning Show"). This long running live performance known as "Chips, Dip, and a Mexico Trip", is just one of many MIX events which boasts a live performance roster of a-list talent including Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, AJR, Fall Out Boy, and Bebe Rexha to name a few.

Lizzo's always high-energy set featured her chart-topping hits; "Juice", "Truth Hurts", "Good as Hell", and her new hit "Cuz I Love You". With Lizzo's recent Grammy, Super Bowl, and Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearances under her belt and an upcoming Brit Awards appearance next week, hundreds of her MIX Chicago fans were thrilled Lizzo took the time out for them to see her poolside this morning at Now Amber Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The crowd went wild when Lizzo brought a young fan on stage and gave her a huge hug at the conclusion of her set.

The 101.9 MIX VIP listener poolside party continues tomorrow, Tuesday February 11, 2020, with SHAED, another, major breakthrough artist of 2019, fueled by their massive hit "Trampoline".

